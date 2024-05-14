Liverpool have announced ticket information for their ‘An Evening With Jurgen Klopp‘ event at the M&S Bank Arena, with Anfield regulars given priority.

Nine days after his final game in charge of Liverpool, Klopp will take part in a special farewell event in the city.

Held at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, May 28, ‘An Evening With Jurgen Klopp‘ will feature a live Q&A with the departing manager.

It will be hosted by LFCTV’s Peter McDowall and comedian John Bishop, with performances from the Lightning Seeds, the Zutons and Alfie Boe.

Registration for tickets closed at 8am on Monday, May 13, with sales starting at 2pm on Wednesday, May 15.

Ahead of the sale, Liverpool have announced criteria for those eligible to purchase tickets, which are only available to season-ticket holders and 2023/24 official members who have pre-registered.

‘An Evening With Jurgen Klopp‘ Ticket Prices

Price Tier 1 – £57

Price Tier 2 – £47

Price Tier 3 – £37

Those wishing to purchase tickets also need to have 13 or more credits for Premier League home games between the 2022/23 season and now.

It shows how sought-after an event ‘An Evening With Jurgen Klopp‘ will be – and how fierce the demand is for tickets to not only see Liverpool play, but also to attend the manager’s send-off.

Speaking in his pre-Aston Villa press conference last week, Klopp distanced himself from the organisation of the event, but made it clear that he was happy to attend for those who want to see him.

“It’s neither my idea nor am I involved in any kind of organisation, so I don’t think I could even organise tickets if I’m right,” he explained.

“But it’s fine. I’m not involved in that, I have no clue what happens that night.

“I said whatever people ask me to do, in that perspective I will do. If somebody wants me wherever, as much as I can make it happen, I will make it happen.

“Obviously it’s no problem to come a week after, or nine days after, the season’s over, to come back here.

“If the people want that, I will be here. That’s no doubt. I assume it will probably be good.

“I hope so, no pressure on the people organising it, but it would be nice if we could be a little bit funny!

“I heard John Bishop would be there, that’s a good chance that it will be funny.”