Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has penned an emotional thank you letter to the club after deciding to leave after 15 years at Anfield.

Achterberg is currently the longest-serving member of the coaching staff at Liverpool, having joined the club as an academy goalkeeping coach in 2009.

The Dutchman has, therefore, remained amid significant changes with Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and, of course, Jurgen Klopp all taking on the role of manager.

The 52-year-old was out of contract this summer, but the expectation is he would remain at the club and help oversee another transition, but that will not be the case as he seeks “a new challenge.”

In an emotional thank you letter on Instagram, Achterberg penned: “After 15 years at the club, I have decided with a heavy heart to leave LFC.

“It has been an unbelievable and great journey for me and my family. I have loved each day working at this amazing club, but after a long think I feel it could be right for me to start a new challenge.

“I would like to thank FSG for all the support during those 15 years – Mike Gordon, John Henry, Tom Werner and Billy Hogan.

“It has been a privilege to work for the biggest and greatest club in world football with its amazing supporters. Whether they are Scouse or non-Scouse I loved them all worldwide.”

With Jurgen Klopp playing a key role in seeing so many dreams being realised, Achterberg had plenty of appreciation to show the outgoing manager.

He added: “A massive THANK YOU goes to our manager Jurgen Klopp. What joy he gives to all of us.

“Klopp has fulfilled all our dreams at LFC. He is one of the best managers in the history of the city, the club and world football.

“He created world-class teams with his man-management skills, he brought us back to being believers, winners and a force in European and world football.

“For me personally, I cannot thank him enough for everything he has done for me and my family, for the trust he gave me to do my job to the best I can, the joy, inspiration and the great leadership.

“He allowed me to scout ‘keepers to bring them in and keep developing goalkeepers to a world-class standard. I am leaving behind probably the best ‘keepers and goalkeeping department in LFC history.

“Some ‘keepers we sold, but the aim was always to give them a professional career in football.”

It remains to be seen what Achterberg’s departure means for fellow goalkeeper coaches Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel, but the pair were also given a “big thanks” for all recent their work.

Signing off, the Dutchman said: “We will always be Reds and follow everything that happens with the team and the club. It’s been the time of our lives! Thank you, LFC!”

A few more games to see out, but all the best for the future, John!