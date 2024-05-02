Liverpool FC have officially unveiled their new home kit for season 2024/25.

The kit, which is expected to be worn for the final home game of the season, Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell on May 19 vs. Wolves, will be the first to be worn by the Reds under new manager Arne Slot next season.

The kit is said to be inspired by the 1984 European Cup-winning design (below). Liverpool FC write that “The retro kit design, remixed for the modern game, features a chrome yellow pattern of the club’s YNWA motto, etched into the fabric of the shirt.

“The jersey has a unique collar, with traditional yellow and red detailing, a nod to the iconic collar worn by the ’84 team. Both the shirt and short have yellow and white side panelling.”

On the reverse of the jersey, the 97 emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of those who were unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

The new kit is available to pre-order from today on LFC’s official online store, in official LFC stores (UK and Internationally) and the LFC Retail App for delivery from launch day 16 May.

Captain Virgil van Dijk says of the new kit: “I like the detailing. Having You’ll Never Walk Alone on it is just something special, it’s the culture of the club worn proudly on the kit.”

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the home shirt to all LFC official members and season ticket holders. This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network and students via Student Beans.

