How did almost nine years fly by so fast? As we bid farewell to a Liverpool legend, we thought it apt to take a look at what the club was like when Jurgen Klopp arrived vs. now.

In his very first press conference, Klopp said: “It’s not important what people think when you come in, it’s much more important what people think when you leave.”

He was popular then, he’s a certified legend now – job well and truly done.

Klopp’s words, though, got us thinking about what the club was like when he arrived in 2015 and how he leaves it – the change is staggering…

Anfield

Significant developments to the Main Stand and Anfield Road End has seen Anfield transform from a capacity of 45,000 to 61,000.

“Outstanding, oh my god!” was how Klopp assessed Anfield after the new Anfield Road End was fully opened for the first time in February 2024.

The squad

The manager did not inherit a squad capable of fighting for silverware when he first arrived, and yet he led the club to two finals in his first season before slowly transforming Liverpool into domestic and European giants once more.

The tales of the evolution of his squad will reverberate long after he leaves.

Klopp’s first XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Can, Lucas; Milner, Coutinho, Lallana; Origi

Klopp’s final XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Training ground

From the historic Melwood to the AXA Training Centre, the move was one of the most significant in the club’s history given the ties to the iconic facility.

But it was a way to prepare for the future, Klopp said: “It’s not for me, that building, it’s for Liverpool Football Club for the next 500 years if you want.”

Squad value

When Klopp arrived in the 2015/16 season, he had to wait to add any players to the squad and at the time he moved into Melwood the squad was valued at £320 million.

Fast forward to 2023/24, and the German’s squad increased in value by 158 percent, with his team worth £788 million, as per Transfermarkt.

2015/16: £320 million

2023/24: £788 million

Champions Wall

This is one we were desperate to see change each and every season, and while not always possible, we have had quite the upgrade under Jurgen!

When he first arrived, the club had 44 honours, now the Champions Wall pays tribute to 51.

Club value per Forbes

Liverpool were far from a powerhouse when Klopp arrived, it was a club desperate for direction and a route back to the top, and Forbes valued the club he inherited at £788.7 million.

Fast forward to 2023, and that valuation is now in excess of £4 billion, marking an increase of more than 407 percent!

Club value 2015: £788.7 million

Club value 2023: £4.3 billion

Trent Alexander-Arnold

“I’m a player who spent his whole career under the manager so I’ve known no different,” Trent assessed, a crazy realisation of an entire career under the tutelage of one man.

One man who gave a young Scouser a shot at his dreams and helped him become one of the world’s leading full-backs and a player who won the lot by the age of just 23.

From a player at the academy to his vice-captain, eight seasons in the first-team, 310 appearances and six trophies later – time really does fly.

And Klopp himself!

Klopp exclaimed in early 2024: “If you look at a picture when I arrived here in 2015 and one today, you would say, ‘9 years only?'”

He was 48 years old when he became Liverpool manager, he leaves at 56.

The job really does take its toll.