Liverpool FC vs. Wolves Premier League Matchday Programme
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley (L) and James McConnell during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  

Liverpool receive early transfer interest – Championship club want midfielder

The season only finished two days ago but Liverpool are already fielding interest for the summer transfer window, with Hull City hoping for another loan deal.

Liverpool waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on Sunday and hello Arne Slot on Monday, with the players now embarking on their post-season break.

But for the club’s recruitment staff, the real work continues, with plans for both arrivals and departures along with new contracts for key players.

That will bring a number of temporary moves for the club’s youngsters and fringe players, which could include midfielder James McConnell.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, corroborating earlier reports, Hull are interested in signing McConnell on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

2RYCDW4 Tyler Morton of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle at MKM Stadium, Hull, United Kingdom, 30th September 2023 (Photo by Ryan Crockett/News Images)

This comes after a productive relationship with the Championship side was revived with loan spells for Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho this season.

Morton joined the Tigers in September and went on to play 41 times, including 35 starts in the league, while Carvalho swapped RB Leipzig for Hull in January and scored nine goals in 20 appearances.

Though manager Liam Rosenior – who was central to signing Carvalho – was sacked after failing to finish in the playoffs, Hull will hope for another boost from Liverpool.

McConnell was a regular in Klopp’s squad throughout the season, making the matchday squad 31 times and featuring on nine occasions, including two starts.

He was among the youngsters sent on in the closing stages of normal time in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, with Liverpool eventually winning deep into extra time at Wembley.

Opportunity in pre-season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's James McConnell during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the prospect of both Morton and Carvalho returning to Slot’s squad this summer and competition from the likes of Bobby Clark and Stefan Bajcetic, a loan move could benefit McConnell.

Any decision over his future could be forced to wait, however, with there still uncertainty over plans heading into the new campaign.

Slot may wish to call a bigger-than-usual squad in for the start of pre-season, having yet to work with any of the players now at his disposal.

There could be an opportunity, then, for a player like McConnell to step up and earn a bigger role in Liverpool’s first team – as it will be seen as a fresh start for all involved.

Liverpool’s midfield is already stacked, however, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo established as senior options.

