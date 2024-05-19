Liverpool Women exceeded all expectations this season to finish fourth in the Women’s Super League, six points ahead of next best Man United.

Matt Beard’s side only secured promotion back to the topflight in 2021/22, and just two seasons into their return they have nestled themselves into fourth spot.

Unlike the men’s game, it is not enough for a European place, but it is an incredible achievement for the club, with this their highest finish since they won the title in 2014.

It has been a remarkable campaign, and the Reds signed off on a high on Saturday by clinching a 4-0 win over Leicester – which included a brilliant second-half Leanne Kiernan hat-trick.

Sophie Roman-Haug, the club’s top goalscorer this season, opened the scoring and sent her team on the way to their 12th and final victory of the season.

Optimism heading into the summer

The Reds finished behind only champions Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal, but six points ahead of United – who have invested more than Beard’s side.

The turnaround from last season to 2023/24 was a whopping 18 points, with the Reds also drastically improving their record in front of goal by scoring 36 this season, compared to 24 last time out.

It is a testament to Beard and his team, who will now be heading into the summer on a high and full of optimism for what 2024/25 may bring.

* WSL top eight for 2023/24

Next season will see the team play in a new home stadium as they move from Prenton Park to the St Helens Stadium, which is a huge step forward for the women’s team.

It will actually look like their home stadium with red seats, as opposed to Prenton Park’s blue, in addition to other Liverpool branding.

There will be change in personnel over the summer, with Emma Koivisto, Melissa Lawley, Miri Taylor and Shanice van de Sanden all confirmed to be leaving the club.