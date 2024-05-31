Michael Edwards has made ANOTHER appointment for FSG & Liverpool

FSG’s CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, has made another appointment to his team as part of the restructure at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp‘s departure.

Since returning to work under FSG, former-sporting director Edwards has made a swathe of appointments relating to Liverpool.

The latest new position to be created is for Hans Leitert who will become head of global goalkeeping, according to Paul Joyce of the Times.

The journalist wrote: “One of Leitert’s first tasks for FSG will be to identify, recruit and appoint a new head goalkeeping coach for Liverpool after the departure of John Achterberg.”

Achterberg will join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq after 15 years at Liverpool. Meanwhile, assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson is also leaving this summer.

One coach who is staying, though, is legendary Brazil ‘keeper Claudio Taffarel, who has been a key part of the coaching staff since November 2021.

In the playing department, Alisson is understood to be happy to continue at Anfield but Caoimhin Kelleher has recently reiterated his ambition to be first-choice, whether that be at Liverpool or elsewhere.

Adrian is also expected to leave this summer, having told Movistar Plus+ that he “would like to return to La Liga after 11 seasons in the Premier League.”

Who is Hans Leitert?

At 51 years old, Leitert has been appointed by Edwards having worked as a freelance goalkeeping consultant for Liverpool over the last six years.

From 2005 to 2009, he had jobs as first-team goalkeeping coach at Panathinaikos, Recreativo de Huelva and Tottenham, before moving into more senior roles at UEFA, FIFA and Red Bull Global Soccer.

In February 2018, Klopp spoke about the Austrian saying that his role involves “giving advice for the scouting department, nothing else. It’s not that he makes any decisions, he can’t.”

Klopp then said: “For head of scouting, we have other people. But he (Leitert) brings in all the information he can get, that’s all.

“We have people for Germany, we have people for Austria, we have people for each country. And we have people for goalkeeping in all these countries – and Hans is this guy.”

Also among Leitert’s notable accomplishments is the fact he as written the book, The Art of Goalkeeping or the Seven Principles of the Masters.