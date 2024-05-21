Jurgen Klopp had Pep Guardiola feeling all the emotions, we’ll let you determine how genuine he was in the tears department when told of the Liverpool manager’s recent words.

Klopp and Guardiola have battled it out in both Germany and England, with the 30 duels ending with the German winning 12 and losing 11.

Liverpool would certainly have more to show for their recent era if not for Guardiola, who Klopp senses is the only manager who could have led City to four league titles in a row.

We do have to applaud Klopp, though, for at least mentioning the 115 charges they still have hanging over their head when discussing the matter – it’s a bigger asterisk than a ‘Covid season’ after all.

And they were comments put to Guardiola after his side lifted the title on Sunday, and his voice immediately had a quiver as he praised his fiercest rival.

“I will miss him a lot,” Guardiola told reporters. “Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He brought me to another level as a manager.

Pep Guardiola was brought to tears when responding to Jurgen Klopp's praise as the @ManCity boss claimed his fourth Premier League title in a row ??? ? https://t.co/Tuzm4jFDOs pic.twitter.com/aA6CclzrOI — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 19, 2024

“I think we respect each other incredibly. I have a feeling that he will be back.

“I just want to say thank you so much for his words, but he knows personally that behind me, there are a lot of things that this club provides me and gives to me.

“Otherwise, alone, I cannot do it. I’m humble enough to understand completely.”

We have seen headlines of Guardiola ‘brought to tears’, and while it’s up for debate as to whether any tears did come to pass, his words are actually full of praise and respect.

Guardiola added: “He helps me, I said so many times. He helps me with his team, and he’s been a huge competitor in my life. In many moments, I didn’t find or discover the way I can punish them like I can find for other teams. With him, it’s been so difficult.

“I’m sure Mikel [Arteta and Arsenal] will continue his legacy to drive us to another level.

“I wish him [Klopp] all the best. I didn’t see his final game but I hope it was special for him, he deserves it.

“Apart from the titles, he made Liverpool recognise his stamp, the pride to be a Liverpool fan.

“People say, ‘How many titles did you win?’ It’s not just about that. Of course, it’s important, but it’s not just about that.

“They are personalities. When they arrive in one place, they stay forever.

“Jurgen and Liverpool will be at the level of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the other incredible legends, Jurgen will be there.”

Arne Slot, we hope you read those comments about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal being the ones to push City on now!