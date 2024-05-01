With her 150th appearance coming against Chelsea, Liverpool Women’s Gemma Bonner spoke to This Is Anfield about having a changing room named after her at the Kirkby Academy.

Among the names that adorn the walls of the academy are Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Now, Bonner will see her name up with them after the club named a changing room after her.

With the defender about to reach her 150th Liverpool appearance, something never before achieved by a female Red, she was surprised by Academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

Beaming, Bonner told This Is Anfield: “It was a complete surprise and to be honest, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.

“They have a first female dressing room at the academy and it’s named after me, so it was a bit of an emotional moment seeing it for the first time.

“I hope I can do my best every single day for this club every and it inspires not just the young girls coming through the doors, but the young boys as well.

“I’m extremely honoured to be in the corridor, there are some special players alongside me.”

Originally from Leeds, Bonner signed for Liverpool in 2012 and won two WSL titles in her initial six years at the club.

Following spells at Man City and Racing Louisville, she then returned to the club in 2023.

Speaking about Bonner’s importance since returning, manager Matt Beard said: “She’s been massive. She’s obviously a lot more experienced now than what she was when she was here before.

“At that time (when she rejoined), we lost Gilly (Flaherty) as well so it was an important signing, especially with the position that we were in.

“Her experience, especially being at Liverpool, Manchester City and in America, helped us really kick on, especially in the second half the season last year.

“If you’ve got experienced players, they will be the ones that generally, naturally lead the younger ones. She’s fantastic at that.”



Liverpool Women play title-chasers Chelsea at Prenton Park on Wednesday May 1, with kick-off at 7pm (BST).

Tickets are still available here.