It appears that Ruben Amorim was never a leading candidate for the Liverpool job, and the Sporting CP manager and his agent have been blamed for headlines.

For a long period, it seemed as though Amorim was a dead cert to take over at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese was convincingly presented as the most viable contender following Xabi Alonso’s commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, and it was even claimed that a three-year deal was agreed.

Only that proved not to be the case, with Amorim flying to the UK for talks with West Ham around the same time that Liverpool accelerated their pursuit of Arne Slot.

Amorim was forced to apologise for the timing of his trip, which came in the buildup to Sporting CP’s clash with rivals Porto – a game which they eventually drew 2-2.

And in a column for Record this week, journalist Eduardo Damaso described Liverpool’s interest in Amorim as a “mirage” created by his “inept agent.”

“Not yet mature enough”

“On the verge of a classic of the greatest importance, Amorim, known for the emotional intelligence he has shown in leading the Sporting team, made a huge false step that, ultimately, could have cost the Lions their title,” Damaso wrote.

“He showed, after all, by himself and through the actions of an inept agent, that Liverpool was a mirage.

“He showed that the quick trip to London to talk to someone from West Wam seemed like a botched auction and, much worse, that control of the team on the eve of a game with FC Porto would be a minor matter.”

Crucially, Damaso concluded that, while Amorim’s “qualities as a coach are indisputable,” he is clear “not yet mature enough” to make the step up to a club like Liverpool.

“After this episode, certainly softened by the upcoming title celebration, one thing is certain,” he wrote.

“Amorim is closer to having to tell [Sporting CP president] Frederico Varandas that he is staying than asking him to let him go and take on some other challenge.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have agreed terms with both Feyenoord and their head coach Slot over a deal that will be announced in due course.

Per Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, the decision was made to move away from Amorim due to issues with his “playing philosophy” and that “his long-term vision didn’t align with the Liverpool way.”