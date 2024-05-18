Ryan Gravenberch has been handed a surprise recall to Netherlands duty for Euro 2024, having not been involved at international level since last summer.

Gravenberch was left out of both the Netherlands senior and U21s squads for the entire season after turning down a call-up shortly after his move to Liverpool.

The midfielder declined involvement for two U21 Euro qualifiers against Moldova and North Macedonia in September in order to settle on Merseyside, with senior Dutch officials criticising his conduct.

He was dropped from contention for the October, November and March breaks as a result, but has now been included by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman ahead of the European Championship.

Koeman named a 30-man provisional squad on Thursday, with Gravenberch joining Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

That squad will be cut to 26 players for the tournament proper, which should see three outfielders left out along with a goalkeeper.

There is a feeling, then, that Gravenberch will still be fighting for his place on the plane to Germany, though the 22-year-old is one of the more established midfielders in Koeman’s squad.

Only Gini Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners have more senior caps than Gravenberch’s 11, with De Jong and De Roon included despite injury.

Of those 30 players, Gravenberch will be one of 17 to meet up for a preliminary training camp between May 27 and 29, before the full squad convenes on June 1.

Netherlands will play two warmup friendlies against Canada (June 6) and Iceland (June 10), before kicking off Group D later in the month.

Poland, France and Austria will be their opponents in the group stage of Euro 2024, with Ibrahima Konate already called up by France manager Didier Deschamps.

Dominik Szoboszlai is another Liverpool player who has already received a call-up for the tournament, where he will captain Hungary, while at least three more are expected to travel.

Scotland, England and Portugal are among those yet to announce their squads, with Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota certain to be included.

England manager Gareth Southgate could consider call-ups for Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, after UEFA confirm the expansion of squads for the tournament from 23 to 26.

Gravenberch has played 37 times for Liverpool since his £34 million move from Bayern Munich last summer, scoring four goals and assisting two.