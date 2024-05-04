Slot “not interested” in Liverpool job title – “You can call me Arne”!

With Arne Slot touted to take on the role as ‘head coach’, as opposed to Liverpool manager, the Dutchman has briefly explained why he is “not interested” in what his job title will be.

Neither Liverpool nor Feyenoord have publicly confirmed that Slot will move to Anfield in the summer, but the move is reported to be all but done.

The Dutchman will arrive after a shift in the club’s hierarchy, with Michael Edwards operating as FSG’s CEO of Football and Richard Hughes as sporting director.

The new structure is set to see Slot appointed as a ‘head coach’ rather than manager, and the 45-year-old sees no issue with Liverpool’s change of direction.

“I’m not interested in what you call me: you can call me Arne, head coach or manager,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t care, as long as I can do what I like, and that is being with the players on the pitch, testing things, working with them and being at the games as that is the most special thing.

“Especially here in the De Kuip, and from what I’ve been told that atmosphere is quite well where you (Sky Sports reporter) are coming from as well.”

With one question after another on a move to Liverpool as he previewed his side’s clash against PEC Zwolle, Slot handled it all brilliantly and gave fans a taste of what is soon to come.

When will the head coach be appointed?

As head coach, Slot will take on a lot of the responsibilities that a manager would, but it decreases some of the responsibility for off-field affairs, which Jurgen Klopp has had increasing control of in recent years.

The club will feel the new structure gives more support to Slot, who offered a big hint as to when an official announcement of his arrival will be made.

Asked if he could be congratulated on the move, Slot replied: “You can always congratulate me, but it is most appropriate to do so at the end of the season when it is really official.”

Both Liverpool and Feyenoord have three games remaining, and while the title looks out of reach for both, the expectation is we will have to wait until the season concludes for anything official.

Slot added: “I still have the confidence that things will turn out well, but I really can’t give any further answers.”