Liverpool FC have now confirmed the departure of Thiago on a free transfer, with Jurgen Klopp explaining his and the midfielder’s “frustration” over injuries.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League closer against Wolves, Liverpool are putting plans in place for a series of emotional farewells.

As the manager and much of his staff prepare to move on, so too do a number of his players.

Friday morning has seen the club confirm both Joel Matip and Thiago will leave on the expiry of their contracts, with Adrian also due to leave.

As Liverpool announced the decision to release Thiago, Klopp paid tribute to a player made for those who “really love football,” but who endured “frustration” with injury during his four-year stay.

“Before he even came to Liverpool I believed that if you really love football it would make a lot of sense if you watched Thiago Alcantara play,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“Technically, he is so, so good. A talent who could play in any team in the world and it was a privilege to have him with us.

“I already knew a lot about him as a footballer before he got here – what he did at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, how could you not? – and I could not have been happier when he decided to take on a new challenge with us.

“From that point on I got to see him up close and all I can say is ‘Wow’. Most importantly, he was part of a new story and helped us develop as a team because of his special qualities.

“I know injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible. This is what I will remember.

“Now he will go in a new direction with his family and we can only wish them well.

“Wherever he plays next I would be happy to watch. An artist of the game who will only ever paint the most beautiful pictures.”

Thiago moves having made 98 appearances for Liverpool, with only one of those coming this season after hip surgery and a host of setbacks.

He is fondly regarded by supporters, with Klopp’s words ringing true on the Spaniard as one of the most technically gifted players to represent the Reds in the modern era.

Hopefully he can regain his fitness as he prepares to join a new club, with overtures from both Saudi Arabia and Spain.

In a post in Instagram, Thiago expressed his “appreciation and gratitude” to the club and fans after a “life-changing experience.”