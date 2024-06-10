★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

UP TO 40% OFF

LFC END OF SEASON SALE

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“10 years younger!” – Liverpool fans all say same thing about refreshed Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has been enjoying his post-Liverpool life, from watching a Taylor Swift concert to following Germany in the Euros, and fans have all said the same thing about a recent image.

The 57-year-old shocked the football world in January when he announced he would be leaving Liverpool this summer having run out of energy.

He later reaffirmed that he no longer had what was needed to operate at the level required at Anfield, a level of self-awareness that is uncommon in this industry.

Klopp had the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he’s since enjoyed paddle lessons in Majorca, returned to Anfield for Taylor Swift and is now enjoying Euro 2024.

And he is looking refreshed for it, which has not gone unnoticed by fans after an image was posted on social media by German TikToker Maurizio Pastore, showing Klopp in his Germany shirt enjoying the match.

The image is from Germany’s opening game against Scotland – which saw them defeat Andy Robertson‘s Scotland 5-1 in Munich.

And let’s just say supporters noted how refreshed and happy Klopp is looking merely a month on from his final match as manager of Liverpool:

Klopp has wasted no time in enjoying all the summer has to offer, and he has kept us updated himself too, having started an Instagram account of his own.

The account now has 4.1 million followers just over five weeks after Klopp started it up, and his last post was earlier in the week when he met up with David Wagner, his agent and Boris Becker.

He is certainly looking revitalised, and he has earned it! Now we await our next Jurgen spotting…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024