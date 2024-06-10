Jurgen Klopp has been enjoying his post-Liverpool life, from watching a Taylor Swift concert to following Germany in the Euros, and fans have all said the same thing about a recent image.

The 57-year-old shocked the football world in January when he announced he would be leaving Liverpool this summer having run out of energy.

He later reaffirmed that he no longer had what was needed to operate at the level required at Anfield, a level of self-awareness that is uncommon in this industry.

Klopp had the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he’s since enjoyed paddle lessons in Majorca, returned to Anfield for Taylor Swift and is now enjoying Euro 2024.

And he is looking refreshed for it, which has not gone unnoticed by fans after an image was posted on social media by German TikToker Maurizio Pastore, showing Klopp in his Germany shirt enjoying the match.

The image is from Germany’s opening game against Scotland – which saw them defeat Andy Robertson‘s Scotland 5-1 in Munich.

And let’s just say supporters noted how refreshed and happy Klopp is looking merely a month on from his final match as manager of Liverpool:

He looks so refreshed and himself again. So happy for him pic.twitter.com/bp2tjXZU5j — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) June 22, 2024

Jurgen Klopp supporting his country at the #EURo2024 Look how happy he looks?? pic.twitter.com/hJ428dRNoN — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) June 22, 2024

He looks 10 years younger already. Mad what football management strss can do to a person https://t.co/KMZpwWoR5j — Nate Dudley (@NateWondzMan) June 22, 2024

It's great to see Klopp so happy https://t.co/rDarZWv6NN — Marvin LFC (@lfcmarvin) June 22, 2024

Look at him though he’s glowing ? https://t.co/8kcrpyzRCG — Subs ?? (@suubs2) June 22, 2024

It's so good to see Jurgen Klopp looking happy, healthy and enjoying life pic.twitter.com/WrEyowYsUX — Jürgen (@Jurgegenpress2) June 22, 2024

How is klopp looking very younger and refreshed than when we went to Atalanta away..??? https://t.co/EMbLWikrW2 — David Ofori (@DavidOf39525906) June 22, 2024

Being unemployed looks so good on him ? https://t.co/cFj1eYIE6g — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) June 22, 2024

Klopp looks about 10 years younger after leaving us?? pic.twitter.com/21gG13c7ou — Valentin (@RedsFan196) June 22, 2024

Klopp has wasted no time in enjoying all the summer has to offer, and he has kept us updated himself too, having started an Instagram account of his own.

The account now has 4.1 million followers just over five weeks after Klopp started it up, and his last post was earlier in the week when he met up with David Wagner, his agent and Boris Becker.

He is certainly looking revitalised, and he has earned it! Now we await our next Jurgen spotting…