With plenty of Liverpool influence at the Copa America in the USA, we preview the international tournament through a pair of red-tinted glasses.

There will be four Liverpool players at the Copa America, spread across four different teams who will each fancy their chances of winning the tournament overall.

Along with the current Liverpool quartet, there are also two former Reds and plenty of transfer-linked players to watch across the month.

With every match live on Premier Sports, it is easy to watch if you’re a night owl.

If not, we’ll be keeping you updated with every story relating to Liverpool’s players in the US, and explaining how their activities could affect the Reds’ pre-season.

All dates and times used are in British Summer Time (BST).

Who is going?

Four Liverpool players are in the USA for this summer’s Copa America, one of whom is Alexis Mac Allister.

Having won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, Mac Allister’s side are the current favourites but will face tough competition from Alisson‘s Brazil, most notably.

The Brazilians will be looking for revenge after they lost the final of the last edition, 1-0 to Argentina, at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Elsewhere, Luis Diaz will line up as Colombia’s star player, featuring in a team that hasn’t lost since February 22, a run of 23 matches.

Darwin Nunez, too, is part of a team that is optimistic of having a successful tournament. He should start up front for Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay side who have a relatively straightforward group.

How to watch

If you are in the UK, you will have to sign up for Premier Sports to watch the Copa America. Every match will be available on Premier Sports.



Key dates to note

The key date from the group stage for Liverpool fans is definitely July 3 at 2am, when Alisson‘s Brazil take on Colombia in their final group match.

Aside from that, we would recommend Mac Allister’s Argentina vs. Chile on June 26 at 2am, and Nunez’s Uruguay vs. USA on July 2 at 2am.

With the final being played on July 15 at 1am (BST), here are the dates for the knockout stages:

Quarter-finals: July 5-7

Semi-finals: July 10-11

Final: July 15, 1am

Players to watch

Piero Hincapie has long been of interest to Liverpool, but with Xabi Alonso staying at his club, Bayer Leverkusen, rumours have begun to fade.

The young left-sided defender was a key figure in this season’s unbeaten Bundesliga campaign, and will start for Ecuador alongside another Liverpool-linked defender, Willian Pacho.

Repeatedly linked in the German press, speculation over the Frankfurt defender has “substance,” according to Merseyside journalist Neil Jones.

Pacho is particularly dominant on the ground and is strong in possession, which suggests he could settle in quickly to the system employed by Arne Slot.

In attack, Dario Osorio is expected to light up the right wing for Chile.

The 20-year-old has been linked by Chilean newspaper La Tercera, and fits the mould of a long-term Mo Salah replacement who plays on the right but cuts inside onto his stronger left foot.

The ex-Reds

Darwin Núñez has given the no.9 shirt back to Luis Suarez following his return to the Uruguay national team… Suarez responded by covering the 1 of Núñez 19 ??? pic.twitter.com/lkVTsrXS6q — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 17, 2024

Luis Suarez will be in the US with Uruguay but now, at 37 years old, he may not start, with Nunez preferred up front by manager Bielsa.

However, that hasn’t stopped Nunez giving the No. 9 shirt back to Suarez on his return to the squad.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool youngster Liam Millar will be at the tournament with Canada, who are in a group with Argentina.

The forward played just once for the first team, against Shrewsbury in 2020, before moving permanently to Basel in 2021. Last season, he enjoyed a year on loan at Preston in which he played 36 times.

He even made an appearance at the most recent World Cup, coming on for the last nine minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina

Group A fixtures

Canada – June 21, 1am – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Chile – June 26, 2am – MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Peru – June 30, 1am – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Darwin Nunez – Uruguay

Group C fixtures

Panama – June 24, 2am – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Bolivia – June 28, 2am – MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

USA – July 2, 2am – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Alisson – Brazil

Group D fixtures

Costa Rica – June 25, 2am – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Paraguay – June 29, 2am – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Colombia – July 3, 2am – Levi’s Stadium, San Jose

Luis Diaz – Colombia

Group D fixtures

Paraguay – June 24, 11pm – NRG Stadium, Houston

Costa Rica – June 28, 11pm – State Farm Stadium, Phoenix

Brazil – July 3, 2am – Levi’s Stadium, San Jose