LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo celebrates after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Adrian expected to REJECT Liverpool contract offer – could force transfer plans

Despite Liverpool offering Adrian a new one-year contract to stay at Anfield, reports in Spain claim the third-choice goalkeeper will instead head to LaLiga.

Adrian‘s current terms with the Reds expire at the end of the month, after which point he would be able to join another club as a free agent.

However, Liverpool are hoping to keep the 37-year-old for another season, confirming last week that a new contract had been offered.

This comes despite Adrian openly admitting he was eager to head back to Spain to join a club in LaLiga, saying last month that “it would be the end of a cycle.”

A return to Spain now appears more likely than extending his stay at Liverpool to a sixth season, with Mundo Deportivo claiming he has “put aside” the Reds’ offer.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That, it is claimed, would be in favour of rejoining boyhood club Real Betis as replacement for Claudio Bravo, who will himself depart on a free transfer.

Adrian would join as backup to first-choice stopper Rui Silva and alternate option Fran Vieites, effectively taking up his role at Liverpool as third choice.

There have “already been conversations” between Adrian and Real Betis, with the veteran having been free to speak to clubs outside of England since the turn of the year.

Adrian came through the academy at Real Betis, spending 15 years on the books including a season as No. 1, before heading to the Premier League with West Ham in 2013.

Big changes in the goalkeeper department

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher walks out for the warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If he does reject Liverpool’s offer, it would force the club into the transfer market for a new third-choice stopper – at a time when they may already need to replace Caoimhin Kelleher as No. 2.

Kelleher has set his sights on becoming a regular starter – if not at Liverpool, elsewhere – which could necessitate a new backup to be signed.

That is partly why the club will have been eager to retain Adrian, along with further continuity following the departures of goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

Bringing in a new No. 2 and No. 3, as well as restructuring the coaching staff, would be a major overhaul – which is not ideal given this summer also sees a new head coach arrive in Arne Slot.

A homegrown solution?

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. The game ended in a 4-4 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have, however, already been credited with an interest in English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 34, who could leave Southampton as a free agent himself.

McCarthy has been offered a new deal at St Mary’s, but the prospect of replacing Adrian could be a tempting one.

That scenario could even prove beneficial to Liverpool, with McCarthy eligible as a homegrown player, which could cater for Kelleher’s exit.

Academy graduate Vitezslav Jaros, 22 and also homegrown, could be considered for a promotion to the first-team squad, too, having impressed on loan at Sturm Graz last season.

