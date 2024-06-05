★ PREMIUM
PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool offer new contract to Adrian despite LaLiga return interest

Liverpool have offered a one-year contract extension to backup goalkeeper Adrian.

The Spaniard’s current deal is set to expire this summer, but no confirmation that he would depart had been forthcoming from the club.

And the reasons for that have now been made cleared, with the Reds’ retained list showing that are hoping to keep hold of Adrian.

His fellow goalkeepers Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman have also been offered fresh terms despite their contracts coming to an end.

However, Liverpool have confirmed the departures of both Joel Matip and Thiago along with eight other players.

Adam Lewis, Melkamu Frauendorf and Mateusz Musialowski, who have all previously made first-team appearances, are among them.

Academy prospects Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington have also been released.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Joël Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, Adrián San Miguel del Castillo and Luis Díaz celebrate after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Adrian recently hinted that he might be ready to return to his native Spain this summer should he receive an offer from a La Liga club.

“I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle,” he told Mucho Deporte.

“I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.”

But it now appears that the 37-year-old will go into a 12th season in English football as part of a new era under Arne Slot.

Adrian‘s last outing for Liverpool was in the Community Shield victory over Man City in July 2022 – his second of only two appearances in the last three seasons.

