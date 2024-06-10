Andy Robertson has given Scotland a major injury scare ahead of their clash with Germany on Friday to open Euro 2024, limping out of open training on Monday.

UPDATE: Scotland assistant John Carver has confirmed Robertson’s withdrawal was a “precaution,” saying: “He’ll train tomorrow. He’s OK, he’s fine.”

Robertson has led Scotland to Germany as captain, and last week broke George Young’s all-time record for most games wearing the armband for his country.

The 30-year-old is expected to be one of his side’s most important players as they face group games against Germany (June 14), Switzerland (June 19) and Hungary (June 23).

But Monday saw the left-back leave training early, limping off the pitch in Garmisch-Partenkirchen accompanied by two physios.

It remains to be seen whether Robertson has suffered a serious injury, but he appeared to be gesturing a contact issue as he was helped towards the gym.

? BREAKING Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lawrence Shankland forced off during training in Germany. All the details ? pic.twitter.com/E0TfIc84ve — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 10, 2024

Assistant manager John Carver is likely to provide an update on both Robertson and striker Lawrence Shankland – who also departed training early – when he holds a press conference later on Monday.

The hope will be that it is not a major blow for either player, with Steve Clarke’s squad already beset by injury problems heading into the tournament.

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak is among those to have pulled out of contention, with Scotland facing a shortage of attacking options that could be compounded by any further setback for Shankland.

Meanwhile, Robertson is undoubtedly key to the cause, starting each of his last 58 appearances for his country, with only injury keeping him out of the side since Clarke took over in 2019.

Scotland are far from favourites heading into the Euros, particularly given the calibre of opposition they will face in Group A.

But their chances of upsetting the odds are reduced drastically without Robertson, so fingers will be crossed that he avoids any injury concern and that Monday’s withdrawal was simply a precaution.