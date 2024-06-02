Liverpool have made Arne Slot the 10th Dutch manager in Premier League history, but do we have anything to worry about when it comes to his compatriots’ records?

From Feyenoord to Anfield, the leap is a big one for Slot and his staff as they aim to step into the shoes vacated by one of the greatest managers in the modern era.

The 45-year-old has tasted success in the Netherlands, but the Premier League is an entirely different beast, as his fellow Dutchmen have experienced first-hand.

Here, we take a look at what the previous nine Dutch managers in the English topflight accomplished – it does not all make for pretty reading!

Frank de Boer – Crystal Palace

PL games: 4

Win percentage: 0%

It is easy to forget this ever happened such was the short and disastrous nature of De Boer’s time at Selhurst Park – though you imagine their fans will not feel the same!

In his four games, Palace did not even score a single goal, and he was put out of his misery in timely fashion – he holds the record for the shortest-ever reign in the competition when it comes to games.

Rene Meulensteen – Fulham

PL games: 13

Win percentage: 23%

A tenure that was actually shorter than De Boer’s if we measure in days (75). He took over from Martin Jol when the team were battling relegation, which he could help dig them out of.

He was quickly axed, and the Cottagers still went down to the Championship at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Dick Advocaat – Sunderland

PL games: 17

Win percentage: 17.6%

Initially, all was well as he steered Sunderland out of relegation danger as a caretaker manager – but his permanent time in charge in 2016/17 did not last long.

He did not win any of his first eight games, leaving the club in 19th place. He resigned in the October and Sunderland sought out Sam Allardyce. Advocaat currently manages the Curacao national team.

Guus Hiddink – Chelsea

PL games: 34

Win percentage: 52.9%

Two spells at Stamford Bridge as the caretaker and he is still incredibly popular among Chelsea supporters.

During his first time in charge, he led the Blues to 11 wins from their final 13 league fixtures, seeing Chelsea finish third in 2008/09 before they lifted the FA Cup.

Hiddink returned to his job as manager of Russia before stepping back in when Jose Mourinho left in 2015/16 – he went unbeaten in 12 games and never did return for a permanent job in the league.

Erik ten Hag – Man United

PL games: 76

Win percentage: 52.63%

If you’re a Liverpool fan, the jury is in and he should stay a little longer.

Ten Hag has rightfully been questioned throughout his time at Old Trafford despite lifting the Carabao Cup and FA Cup – his team lacks identity and cohesiveness.

They appear to stumble to unlikely victories rather than stringing convincing wins together – the rate at which they allow shots on their goal is staggering.

Louis van Gaal – Man United

PL games: 76

Win percentage: 51.3%

One of the Netherlands’ most decorated coaches, Van Gaal took over at Old Trafford ahead of the 2014/15 season after David Moyes had been sacked.

He won the FA Cup – and was sacked two days later – and finished fourth and fifth in his two seasons, but his tactics of grinding out results did receive criticism from fans.

Ruud Gullit – Chelsea & Newcastle

PL games: 104

Win percentage: 39.4%

The first Dutch manager in the Premier League, joining Chelsea in 1996. The former Ballon d’Or winner was hired as a player-manager and enjoyed some success.

He finished sixth in his first season and won the FA Cup – the club’s first major trophy in 26 years – but was sacked the next campaign over a disagreement with the board.

Gullit returned to management with Newcastle for the 1998/99 season and led his team to the FA Cup final but resigned five games into the 1999/2000 season.

Ronald Koeman – Southampton & Everton

PL games: 123

Win percentage: 44.7%

A face we have seen quite prominently since 2014, first with Southampton before moving in across Stanley Park – where he got pressured to change his red Christmas baubles to blue.

That’s not all he’s remembered for, though. He led the Saints to their highest Premier League finish (sixth) and clinched a European spot for Everton in 2016/17.

Koeman lasted just 16 months in charge at Goodison Park and now oversees the Dutch national team.

Martin Jol – Tottenham & Fulham

PL games: 202

Win percentage: 37.1%

Jol has the record for most games as a Dutchman in the Premier League having taken charge of both Tottenham (2004-2007) and Fulham (2011-13).

He led Spurs to their highest league finish since 1990 when finishing fifth – which he did two seasons in a row – but never lifted a piece of silverware at either Tottenham or Fulham.