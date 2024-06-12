Arne Slot is yet to be officially unveiled in his role as Liverpool head coach, and a new update on social media has explained where the Dutchman has been.

Slot was announced as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor on May 20, but despite his job formally beginning on June 1, he is yet to speak as head coach.

It has led to confusion among supporters, with the club having been expected to conduct an in-house interview with Slot before an unveiling press conference.

But with media duties now not likely until closer to July, when the Dutchman will begin work with his players at the AXA Training Centre, Slot is instead spending time on holiday.

The coach’s daughter, Isa, shared a series of updates on Instagram from their trip to Ibiza, where the family are staying at the OKU Hotel.

Slot and his wife Mirjam were pictured alongside Isa at the pool area, while they also took in a meal at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant on the island.

This explains why the new head coach has been so quiet as he nears the end of his second week in the job – and could also suggest the lack of media from the club’s side, too.

Following a busier-than-usual end to the campaign as Klopp, his staff and high-profile players such as Thiago and Joel Matip departed, Liverpool’s media team will also be enjoying well-deserved time off.

Things can be expected to kick back into gear in the coming weeks, however, as CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes work on plans for the season to come.

Much of Liverpool’s first team are currently on international duty, with 10 players heading to the European Championship in Germany.

That tournament kicks off on Friday, with Andy Robertson‘s Scotland taking on hosts Germany, while Copa America – which sees Alisson, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister in action – begins on June 20 in the USA.

Slot’s first squad for pre-season will therefore be missing a number of key players, though Mohamed Salah should be one of those to report to the AXA for day one.