Though Arne Slot will not lead Liverpool’s transfer process like Jurgen Klopp, the head coach will have “very specific” instructions when it comes to recruitment.

Slot’s appointment is the first in a new setup at Liverpool, with his role as head coach freeing the Dutchman of many of the responsibilities Klopp took up.

That includes decisions over transfers, with that now led by sporting director Richard Hughes and assistant David Woodfine, overseen by Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards.

However, Slot’s opinion will still rank highly when it comes to who is brought in and who is sold – as ultimately, he will be in charge of selecting the team.

To that end, his experience within a similar setup at Feyenoord could be instructive, with the Dutch club’s scout Christos Akkas detailing what to expect.

“The coach was very specific about what he wants to play,” Akkas told The Athletic.

“And we were able to capture from a data perspective, from a scouting perspective, but also from a mental, physical, technical, tactical perspective, exactly how he wants to play.

“And then the club set some rules. So we never sign an older or more expensive player than the one who is being replaced.

“Then we narrow down our search and, within that range, find the most suitable player.”

Liverpool are likely to operate in a similar way, with Edwards’ previous spell as sporting director at Liverpool proving his nous when it comes to not only building a squad, but doing so around world-class potential.

A prime example came with the signing of Mohamed Salah, a player who was not Klopp’s priority choice – that was, in fact, Julian Brandt – but who perfectly suited the manager’s system and has become one of Liverpool’s best-ever players.

Slot will have been identified for not only his accomplishments as a coach, but also his suitability to the structure now in place at Anfield.

There could be concerns over a dictatorship of sorts off the pitch, with the likes of Edwards and Hughes pulling rank over the head coach when it comes to signings and sales.

But more likely is that their recruitment process will be informed by the 45-year-old’s requirements – and as Akkas suggests, he will be “very specific” over how he wants to play.

‘A unique market opportunity’

The only known target to emerge since Slot’s unveiling as Liverpool head coach so far is centre-back Leny Yoro, with the club “actively pursuing” the 18-year-old as he prepares to depart Lille.

However, interestingly, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that Liverpool see Yoro as a “unique market opportunity rather than a fundamental part of their recruitment plans.”

In short, the teenager would be too big a talent to turn down, which suggests that the club will still move for players outside of their agreed brief if the chance arises.