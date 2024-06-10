Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay is aiming to “prove a few people wrong” after attracting criticism during a difficult season on loan at Preston and Bolton.

Ramsay became the subject of Liverpool’s first transfer of the summer last week, when he agreed to join League One side Wigan on a season-long loan.

It is the third club he has joined since his arrival at Anfield from Aberdeen in 2022, but spells with Preston and then Bolton last time out were marred by injury.

He played only twice for North End before four more appearances for Bolton following a January switch, with various issues restricting him to less than 10 hours of football in the last two years.

This has unsurprisingly led to criticism and scrutiny, and upon his transfer to Wigan, Ramsay explained his decision to move.

“I’m just excited for the start of the season, really. When I was driving up to the training ground, there was a real excitement,” he told Latics TV.

“I don’t know what it was, just hungry to get going, show everyone what I can do and probably prove a few people wrong who have been saying a few things or doubting me.

“It’s a good opportunity, a good club and I’m ready to go.”

Ramsay continued: “It’s been almost a year, and I’ve been at Preston and that, when I was out injured going to the games all the time, seeing the boys playing, doing well and you miss it.

“Now I’m back, fully fit, ready to get a good pre-season under me, go to Hungary for a week, some warm-weather training, come back, have a few friendlies, then the season will be right around the corner.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

With Wigan only 22 miles away, Liverpool have struck up a mutually beneficial relationship with the Greater Manchester side that saw two loan deals last season.

Firstly, James Balagizi headed to the Brick Community Stadium before injuries saw his stay terminated, with Luke Chambers then arriving in January and cementing himself as a key player.

“I spoke to him a few weeks ago, he couldn’t speak highly enough of the club, of the fans, the manager,” Ramsay said of Chambers.

“So that sort of made my mind up as well, that I wanted to be here and try to put on good performances, for the fans and to repay the manager’s faith in me.”

Wigan were left to settle for a mid-table finish last term having gone into the season with eight points deducted, but there will be loftier aims this time out.

Ramsay concluded: “I think my two main goals would be to play as many games as I can – and play well – then also to be challenging to get into the top six or even the top two automatic promotion places.”