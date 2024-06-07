Liverpool’s former throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, has surprised supporters by releasing his debut single, C-Complicated Love, into the world!

After five years working with Liverpool as a freelance throw-in coach, Gronnemark announced the end of his working relationship with the Reds in 2023.

Now, he has surprised everyone by releasing his debut single, a pop track named C-Complicated Love.

Gronnemark even said that his musical journey effectively began at Liverpool, at a pre-season camp in France.

“My first ‘public’ music appearance was at Liverpool FC´s training camp in Evian – karaoke it was, Bill Withers to be precise.”

Having finished at Liverpool in the spring, Gronnemark explained how he started work on the new single last autumn.

“In the fall I sent my music to a Danish top producer called Rune Braager,” the 48-year-old said.

“He liked it, so we recorded my first single called ‘C-Complicated Love’. It was quite scary to enter a studio for the first time walking past Gold and Platinum records hanging on the wall.”

With Lana del Rey, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran among musical Gronnemark’s influences, C-Complicated Love is is an upbeat pop song that could definitely get stuck in your head.

Releasing a song isn’t the Dane’s only achievement off the training ground.

In 2010, he broke the world record for longest throw-in, hurling the ball an incredible 51.33 metres. This has since been beaten, but it’s not a bad feather to have in your cap!

While with Liverpool, his work helped the Reds improve notably with the ball in their hands.

Back in 2019, Jurgen Klopp hailed the impact of Liverpool’s unorthodox coach, insisting that, despite Gronnemark previously holding the world record for longest throw-in, his influence was not only on distance.

“We brought in Thomas and it changed our throw-in game completely.” the manager said.

“It’s not obvious because when people talk about throw-ins they think it’s a long throw-in and you head it in.

“Now we have 18 [different] throw-ins in other areas and we want to have the ball after these throw-ins.

“It makes no sense if you have a throw and then after comes a 50-50 situation. So how that improves is massive.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Klopp giving the song a listen and share on his new Instagram account.