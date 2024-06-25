★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho celebrates after scoring the eighth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Fabio Carvalho ‘wanted by clubs in 5 countries’ – but Liverpool have other plans

Liverpool could have a big decision to make over Fabio Carvalho this summer, with clubs in at least five countries claimed to be interested in a transfer.

Carvalho is set to return to Merseyside for the start of pre-season after a campaign on loan with RB Leipzig and Hull, having impressed with the latter.

The 21-year-old struggled to impose himself under Jurgen Klopp, but arrives back at the AXA Training Centre with a fresh opportunity with Arne Slot at the helm.

Slot’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system, which include a central attacking midfielder, may favour Carvalho’s qualities more than the 4-3-3 employed by the former manager.

But Liverpool are yet to give a concrete indication of whether the Portuguese features in their long-term plans – particularly given their willingness to send him on loan last summer.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele has now claimed that Carvalho is “being courted by many in England and on the continent,” with a “growing list of suitors.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That includes reported interest from sides in England, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands, with Steele adding “most of which have qualified for European competition.”

Carvalho’s former club Fulham are named along with newly promoted Southampton and Leicester, with those links far from new, having first emerged when his Leipzig deal was terminated in January.

Steele explains that “no interest is advanced yet” and Liverpool are “keen to give Carvalho a good look in pre-season before sanctioning any exit.”

For his part, the player is “not desperate to leave” and “wants to prove to the new coaching staff he deserves a place moving forward.”

Carvalho among first back for pre-season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

The likelihood is that any deal would not progress until later in the summer, with Slot calling upon a smaller squad in the first weeks of pre-season and therefore able to focus on the likes of Carvalho.

Senior forwards such as Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo will not return until later in the schedule due to their commitments at Copa America and the European Championship.

Similar could be said of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, both of whom may be viewed as competition for Carvalho in any central role.

Speaking last month, the youngster told the Liverpool Echo that he sees the change of management at Anfield as a “fresh start,” adding that he “wants to break into the Liverpool first-team squad.”

“Nothing to lose and everything to gain”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Fábio Carvalho celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler [Morton] as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands,” Carvalho said.

“Tyler and I have spoken [about the summer]. Especially after the news came out about Jurgen.

“We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club.

“Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

