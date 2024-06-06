The Liverpool duo of Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah are expected to miss out on a place at Euro 2024, with Gareth Southgate naming his final England squad by Saturday.

Quansah and Jones were seen as surprise call-ups when the England manager named them in his initial 33-player squad.

That group must now be cut to 26, though, and it is expected neither will be involved at Euro 2024.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported that Jones “has been told he won’t make England’s final” selection.

He added: “Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah is also expected to miss out.”

• UPDATE – Jones has now officially left the England camp

Their exclusion from the final squad isn’t the main story in the national media, though. That belongs to James Maddison, who has already left the camp.

Manager Southgate had previously praised Jones and Quansah, telling England’s YouTube channel: “We saw enough through the season to be excited about what he (Jones) might be able to do and what he can bring to the group.”

Of Quansah, he said: “Jarell had a super season with Liverpool, I mean you’ve only got to see the games that his manager picked him for.

“He was in the team and a couple of other high-profile players weren’t in that position, so that was a sign of how well Jurgen (Klopp) thought he was doing.”

Alexander-Arnold and Gomez

Both Jones and Quansah are taking part in the first England senior camps, having risen through the youth system. However, neither made an appearance in Monday’s 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

That was a night for Trent Alexander-Arnold to shine, as he played with Conor Gallagher in a two-man midfield as England set up with a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Alexander-Arnold grew into the game along with his teammates, as Cole Palmer opening the scoring on the hour after a tough first half.

Southgate began shuffling his pack soon after and Joe Gomez came off the bench with 17 minutes to play, while Alexander-Arnold was shifted to right-back for the closing stages.

That saw him make it 2-0 with a brilliant volley in the 85th minute, peeling off his marker to meet Jack Grealish’s cross and send a perfect strike into the bottom corner.

Given England’s dearth of defensive quality, Gomez is expected to go to the Euros. However, this won’t be confirmed until Saturday.