Jurgen Klopp spent almost nine years on Merseyside, and he left a mark that will last longer than a lifetime.

Whether it be through footballing success, charisma or his values lining up with supporters’, Klopp instantly struck a chord with the Red half of Merseyside.

Before leaving, the German had nothing but good words to say about Liverpool and gave a heartfelt promise to fans.

He said: “I don’t think that the club will need my help in the future but if the city needs me, I’m there.

“That’s how it is. I want to be helpful in whatever way and we will see how that looks.”

During his tenure at Liverpool, he formed a special bond with the supporters and the people, so much so that he will continue in his role as an ambassador for the LFC Foundation.

“[It is] a wonderful very, very, very special city, very special,” he added.

“Nothing is perfect nowadays but the maturity of the people in this city are, for me, as close as possible because of the way they are, the way they deal with life. The way they welcome you, the way they treat you.

“And I don’t mean me, I mean all the people I know when I arrive in this city. What they tell me describes people in Liverpool and that’s wonderful to know.”

Back in 2022, Klopp was awarded the freedom of Liverpool for his achievements with the Reds.

The German emphasised that for him to receive the key to the city was a massive deal personally, saying at his leaving event: “It means so much more than you might think.”

He had previously said in his last pre-match press conference: “I am completely at peace, it is wonderful to know that I spent the time of my life here and I said it before, I got the key of the city.

“I know that’s probably for a lot of people rather funny; ‘Oh my God’.

“For me it feels like responsibility.”

The fact this is the way Klopp feels is an indication of how naturally he has come to call Merseyside home.

Though he admitted he hasn’t been able to venture far from his Formby home too often for obvious reasons, the people have rubbed off on Klopp and he will forever be an adopted Scouser.