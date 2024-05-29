Jurgen Klopp will remain an ambassador of the LFC Foundation after vacating his role as manager, with the manager’s affinity with the club reaffirmed on Tuesday.

Klopp will soon depart Merseyside as a permanent resident, having taken in his final days in the area after leaving his position as Liverpool manager.

The 56-year-old do so in rare circumstances, choosing to leave rather than being forced out, which allowed for an emotional farewell at Anfield and then, on Tuesday, the M&S Bank Arena.

During an hour-long Q&A in front of 11,000 supporters, Klopp discussed his time at the club, how he changed the culture and reiterated his reason for leaving.

But while Klopp’s time in charge has come to an end, he will still be tied to Liverpool as an ambassador for the club and its LFC Foundation.

“We would love to help if we can,” he explained in a speech that ended in tears for the outgoing manager.

“I got the key to the city, and it means so much more than you might think.

“It is incredible, absolutely incredible, because obviously over the years we learned a lot about each other, but I’m still German.

“I was nine years in England, we don’t do these kinds of things [in Germany], to get the key to the city, I’m not sure in Germany what you have to do for that, but it’s not just coaching the football team.

“It means a lot and it comes with responsibility, and I love to live this responsibility as much as we can.”

Klopp’s role as ambassador for the LFC Foundation will undoubtedly lead to appearances at certain events – and perhaps even as part of LFC Legends charity matches.

His immediate plans are in semi-retirement, spending time with his family with no current designs on returning to management.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting his successor, Arne Slot, having already held talks with the incoming head coach about the role and its responsibilities.

All proceeds from An Evening With Jurgen Klopp will go towards the LFC Foundation, the official charity of Liverpool Football Club, which supports a wide variety of causes on Merseyside and beyond.