Jurgen Klopp has been spotted in Spain, enjoying himself with fellow former-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Since Klopp left Liverpool, he has been relaxing and making the most of the summer. Most recently, he has been spotted in Spain with Rodgers.

Belfast Telegraph writer Steven Beacom was abroad interviewing Celtic manager Rodgers and, while there, ran into Klopp with his wife, Ulla.

The latter took a lovely photo of him flanked by the two ex-Liverpool bosses, smiling in the Spanish sunshine.

Beacom said on X: “Three guys out in the Spanish sun, two magnificent managers and one fun pic… Great to see Brendan and Jurgen looking so relaxed and enjoying themselves.”

While Klopp has been soaking up the sun in Spain, he has also kept himself busy, playing padel and attending the Champions League final.

Before Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid, Klopp was seen singing You’ll Never Walk Alone at Wembley.

He was spotted alongside Ulla, son Marc, step-son Dennis and friends, and was given a hero’s reception by Dortmund supporters.

The former Liverpool and Dortmund manager shared a selfie from the stands to his new Instagram page, writing “tonight I am a fan!” and making his allegiances clear.

He also received huge cheers from the Dortmund supporters when he was shown on the big screen before the match.

Four days earlier, he was back in Liverpool for an emotional evening at the M&S Bank Arena in which he bid a final farewell to supporters.

He will soon be back in Liverpool again, though, to watch Taylor Swift play at Anfield.

Klopp’s wife, Ulla, bought tickets to see one of the shows, he revealed during a staff Q&A in his final week at the club, also disclosing he then started singing ‘Shake It Off’ to her, as per the Athletic.

The concerts take place on June 13, 14 and 15, but it remains to be seen which one Klopp will attend. If he wants to see Germany kickoff Euro 2024, it will not be the June 14 show.

Meanwhile, Rodgers will continue to relax on holiday before he returns to pre-season with Celtic, where he is enjoying his second spell as boss.

Next season, he will be hoping to retain the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and progress through the new-look Champions League group stage.

In October 2015, Klopp was appointed just four days after Rodgers was dismissed as Liverpool manager, but there is no animosity between the two.

The German even made Rodgers’ old Formby mansion his home on Merseyside – the same house Arne Slot is expected to move into!