With so much happening over the summer, we have put together a list of key dates for Liverpool supporters to mark.

It will be a summer of change for Liverpool. With head coach Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp, he will need to make the very most of pre-season to ensure a smooth transition.

At the moment, there are three pre-season fixtures planned but, before then, there is the small matter of Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Here are key dates for your diaries this summer:

June 14 – Transfer window opens

Though the rumours will have been swirling for weeks already, the Premier League transfer market officially opens on June 14.

This is when players can officially put pen to paper and register with new clubs ahead of the new season.

New sporting director Richard Hughes will work closely with Slot to recruit the best players for Liverpool in positions of relative weakness.

The window then closes on August 30.

June 14 – Euro 2024 begins

On the same day, Euro 2024 begins at 8pm (BST) when Andy Robertson leads Scotland out at the Allianz Arena to play Germany.

In the group stage, mark June 21 in your diaries for France vs. the Netherlands, and keep June 23 free too, for Scotland vs. Hungary.

With the tournament featuring 24 teams, all of Liverpool’s players stand a good chance of reaching the knockout stages.

The final will take place on July 14.

June 18 – Premier League fixtures released

It is always an exciting day when the fixtures for the new season are announced.

This year it will be no different as we find out who Slot’s first competitive opponents as Liverpool head coach will be.

A nice, simple home match would be ideal to get us off to a winning start.

June 21 – Copa America begins

Liverpool are expected to have four players at this summer’s Copa America – Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alisson.

The tournament, being held in the USA, will start on June 21 when Argentina play Canada in Atlanta.

Make sure to set your alarms for 2am (BST) on July 3, for Colombia vs. Brazil in the final round of group games.

The final will take place on July 15 at 1am.

July 1 – First week of pre-season (TBC)

We don’t have an official date for when the players will be back on Merseyside to begin pre-season training, but we do know Slot wants to get underway quickly.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe repored that the Dutchman has moved the start of pre-season forward a week.

“The squad will reconvene in the first week of July – so he can begin acclimatising to his new environment,” the journalist wrote.

July 27 – Real Betis

This will be the first time it really hits home that Klopp is no longer Liverpool manager for many of us.

At the time of writing, Liverpool’s first scheduled pre-season match comes against Real Betis at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, USA.

August 1 – Arsenal

The next match will be in Philadelphia against Arsenal.

It is difficult to predict who will be involved in these early pre-season matches, given the potential for several players to go deep in the Euros and the Copa America.

Each player is expected to get at least three weeks off. For example, an exit from the group stages at the Euros would see a player report to Liverpool in the week commencing July 15.

August 4 – Man United

At the moment, the last match of pre-season will be against Man United at the Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina.

There is, though, the potential to plan a fixture before or after the Reds’ trip to America, something Slot may well be keen to arrange.

August 17

After a month and a half of pre-season, the start of the Premier League will finally arrive on the weekend of August 17.

We find out who will be Liverpool’s first opponents when the fixtures are released on June 18.

Confirmed Liverpool pre-season fixtures