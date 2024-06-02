Arne Slot is reportedly planning to run the rule over his left-back options when pre-season kicks off, with two young talents expected to be included.

Slot’s tenure as Liverpool head coach has begun, with the Dutchman officially taking over on July 1 as plans are put into motion for a new era.

He starts work with his entire squad either on holiday or international duty, with his first meetings with players to take place in pre-season in July.

Even then, the early squads will be largely comprised of youngsters and fringe players, with key names taking part at the Euros and in World Cup qualifiers.

Two of those who are set to benefit from the opportunity are Luke Chambers, 19, and Owen Beck, 21, who return from loan spells with Wigan and Dundee respectively.

The Athletic‘s Andy Jones reports that Slot is “keen to weigh up and assess the options at left-back,” with Chambers and Beck under consideration.

Beck and Chambers in the frame

This comes with Andy Robertson on duty with Scotland and doubts over Kostas Tsimikas‘ long-term role – the 28-year-old missed out on the Greece squad to play Germany and Malta this month due to injury.

Slot’s arrival brings a fresh start for every player, which could see the likes of Chambers and Beck fight for a full-time spot in the first-team squad.

Chambers spent the first half of the season just gone as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior ranks, featuring four times including starts against Toulouse and Union SG, before heading to Wigan in January.

He immediately took up a key role with the League One side, alternating between left-back and centre-back as he made 18 appearances.

Beck, meanwhile, saw his time at Dundee sandwich a brief return to Liverpool in January, covering for an injury crisis and coming off the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Welshman featured 28 times for Dundee overall, thriving as a left wing-back with two goals and four assists.

Both could be considered as genuine contenders for a first-team role under Slot, having already proved themselves capable at senior level.

Chambers has age on his side, as he only turns 20 later this month, and the England youth international also boasts versatility with experience of playing at centre-back.

But Beck is more established at this stage, with this summer almost certainly a decisive one when it comes to whether he stays at Anfield or joins another club.

There was permanent interest from both Celtic and Rangers in January, which suggests that, if Slot has no immediate plans for him, there would be no shortage of offers.