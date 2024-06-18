Liverpool FC fixtures season 2024/25: Man United the New Year opponent

The Premier League fixtures for season 2024/25 have been released, giving supporters a rough idea of when Liverpool FC will be playing.

It also provides Arne Slot with a roadmap for his debut campaign in England, with a tough run-in seeing consecutive games against Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Of course, all games are subject to change after television selections and following European dates – with the Reds returning to the Champions League this season – so the fixtures provide more of a guide than a definitive exact day.

Some, we know are locked in, such as the opening game away to Ipswich on August 17, and the final game at home to Crystal Palace on May 25.

The rest, we can expect plenty of movement when TV picks are made throughout the season.

Here are the Liverpool FC fixtures for season 2024/45:

AUGUST

17th: Ipswich Town (a)

24th: Brentford (h)

31st: Man United (a)

SEPTEMBER

14th: Nottingham Forest (h)

21st: Bournemouth (h)

28th: Wolves (a)

OCTOBER

5th: Crystal Palace (a)

19th: Chelsea (h)

26th: Arsenal (a)

NOVEMBER

2nd: Brighton (h)

9th: Aston Villa (h)

23rd: Southampton (a)

30th: Man City (h)

DECEMBER

4th: Newcastle (a)

7th: Everton (a)

14th: Fulham (h)

21st: Tottenham (a)

26th: Leicester City (h)

29th: West Ham (a)

JANUARY

4th: Man United (h)

14th: Nottingham Forest (a)

18th: Brentford (a)

25th: Ipswich Town (h)

FEBRUARY

1st: Bournemouth (a)

15th: Wolves (h)

22nd: Man City (a)

26th: Newcastle (h)

MARCH

8th: Southampton (h)

15th: Aston Villa (a)

APRIL

2nd: Everton (h)

5th: Fulham (a)

12th: West Ham (h)

19th: Leicester City (a)

26th: Tottenham (h)

MAY

3rd: Chelsea (a)

10th: Arsenal (h)

18th: Brighton (a)

25th: Crystal Palace (h)