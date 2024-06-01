The changing of the guard is here, Arne Slot is officially Liverpool’s new head coach, and he is not the only one having now officially started his job.

One era has closed and another has officially arrived as June 1 heralds the start of contracts for Slot, members of his backroom team and key decision-makers at the club and FSG.

A day after the season concluded, Slot was announced as the new head coach but his work now truly begins on Merseyside as he prepares for his first season in charge.

The Dutchman is joined by Sipke Hulshoff, his assistant, and Ruben Peeters, first team lead physical performance coach, and more are expected to follow him from Feyenoord.

It is also the official first day at work for new sporting director Richard Hughes and his assistant David Woodfine, though we know the former has been involved for some time already.

Formally starting on June 1:

Arne Slot – Head coach

– Head coach Sipke Hulshoff – Assistant

– Assistant Ruben Peeters – First team lead physical performance coach

– First team lead physical performance coach Richard Hughes – Sporting director

– Sporting director David Woodfine – Assistant sporting director

– Assistant sporting director Michael Edwards – FSG CEO of Football

– FSG CEO of Football Julian Ward – FSG technical director

– FSG technical director Pedro Marques – Director of football development

Hughes, who has swapped Bournemouth for Liverpool, first met with Slot in April – long before his official start date – and now the two will work closely together.

Slot, who assumes the title of head coach, will answer to Hughes and Michael Edwards, who himself has now officially been ushered in as FSG’s CEO of Football.

Julian Ward is also now back in the fold a year on from his departure, taking on the position of technical director for FSG, which means he is not as hands-on at Liverpool.

He, alongside Edwards, will be working closely with Pedro Marques, FSG’s new director of football development, with the trio aiming to identify a second football club to purchase.

Marques will settle in Liverpool at first, but he has a wide remit when it comes to the club and FSG’s bid to expand their portfolio.

It is a significant season of change at Anfield. The hierarchy has shifted and responsibilities are being shared among more people after Jurgen Klopp found himself shouldering most of the decisions.

The short-term focus will be on bolstering the squad and preparing for pre-season, which is due to get underway in the first week of July.