Arne Slot‘s first competitive fixture in charge of Liverpool will be against newly promoted Ipswich Town – and it will be the early kick off on the Premier League‘s opening weekend.

With the release of the Premier League fixtures, we now know who the new manager will face in his first fixtures as Reds boss.

Slot’s first home fixture will be against Brentford, while his second away game will be at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman faces a tough run-in on his debut campaign in England, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal in consecutive fixtures in the last five of the season.

Games against Man City arrive in late November (home) and late February (away). Man United arrive at Anfield in the opening game of 2025 (currently scheduled for January 4).

Of course, all fixtures are subject to change due to TV selections and European dates, so the fixtures release gives supporters more of a guide of who they will face on which weekend.

The draw for the new format Champions League takes place on August 29, with the opening matchday on September 17.

Slot’s opening game at Portman Road will be the Reds’ first fixture against Ipswich since 2002 – and the fifth time in six seasons that Liverpool have faced a newly promoted side as the opening fixture.

Premier League Opening Weekend Fixtures

Friday, August 16

Man United vs. Fulham

Saturday, August 17

Ipswich vs. Liverpool (12.30pm)

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Everton vs. Brighton

Newcastle vs. Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Sunday, August 18

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace (2pm)

Chelsea vs. Man City (4.30pm)

Monday, August 19

Leicester City vs. Tottenham (8pm)

Full Liverpool FC Fixtures 2024/25

AUGUST

17th: Ipswich Town (a)

24th: Brentford (h)

31st: Man United (a)

SEPTEMBER

14th: Nottingham Forest (h)

21st: Bournemouth (h)

28th: Wolves (a)

OCTOBER

5th: Crystal Palace (a)

19th: Chelsea (h)

26th: Arsenal (a)

NOVEMBER

2nd: Brighton (h)

9th: Aston Villa (h)

23rd: Southampton (a)

30th: Man City (h)

DECEMBER

4th: Newcastle (a)

7th: Everton (a)

14th: Fulham (h)

21st: Tottenham (a)

26th: Leicester City (h)

29th: West Ham (a)

JANUARY

4th: Man United (h)

14th: Nottingham Forest (a)

18th: Brentford (a)

25th: Ipswich Town (h)

FEBRUARY

1st: Bournemouth (a)

15th: Wolves (h)

22nd: Man City (a)

26th: Newcastle (h)

MARCH

8th: Southampton (h)

15th: Aston Villa (a)

APRIL

2nd: Everton (h)

5th: Fulham (a)

12th: West Ham (h)

19th: Leicester City (a)

26th: Tottenham (h)

MAY

3rd: Chelsea (a)

10th: Arsenal (h)

18th: Brighton (a)

25th: Crystal Palace (h)