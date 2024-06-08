Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros made a surprise international debut for the Czech Republic on Friday night, ahead of Euro 2024.

Having enjoyed an incredibly succesful loan spell at Austrian side, Sturm Graz, in which he won a league and cup double, Jaros was called up to the Czechia squad.

While he isn’t expected to start at the Euros, he is in the squad and was awarded a debut during a 7-1 friendly win against Malta.

With his team already 2-0 up, manager Ivan Hasek decided the time was right to bring Jaros on for the second half.

• READ HERE: Exclusive with Jaros – What it’s like to sign for Liverpool with salary caps and no phones!

In his first 45 minutes as a senior international, Jaros saw his teammates score five further goals.

While it was a day to remember, the match wasn’t perfect for Jaros. Malta’s goal came when he was dribbled past by Paul Mbong, with the striker subsequently finishing into a half-empty net.

Nevertheless, Jaros heads to Euro 2024 as a back-up goalkeeper should first-choice Matej Kovar, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, get injured.

It has been a season in which Jaros has developed massively in his career.

In January, he left for Sturm Graz on loan and helped them dislodge Red Bull Salzburg at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga.

An amazing end to the season saw him start almost every match as Sturm Graz won the league to Salzburg’s run of 10 consecutive titles.

He also won the Austrian cup, beating Rapid Wien 2-1 in the final.

After receiving his first call-up to the Czechia senior squad in March, Jaros exclusively told This Is Anfield: “It was a proud moment.

“It was good overall. Good group of lads and good staff. It was good to get to know everyone, and it’s good to make the step up. It’s a big difference, under-21 to the first team, so I’m really happy for it.”

The other youngsters in action

Keyrol Figueroa’s goal against Argentina on his USA U19 debut. #LFC. pic.twitter.com/mXBC0dTXHK — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) June 7, 2024

While these players weren’t involved in senior football, they were still in international action.

The 17-year-old midfielder featured for Northern Ireland U19s, setting up their first goal in a 2-2 draw against Slovakia.

Meanwhile, fellow 17-year-old Keyrol Figueroa scored a brilliant debut goal for USA U19s in their 1-0 win against Argentina.

His father, Maynor Figueroa, played an incredible 181 times for Honduras. It would take some effort for Keyrol to reach that figure!