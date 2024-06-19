Michael Owen has admitted his doubt that Darwin Nunez will shed the “raw” tag and develop into a “top player,” accepting that “what we see is what we get.”

Nunez ended his second season at Liverpool having brought his tally to 33 goals and 17 assists in 96 games for the club.

The Uruguayan continued to attract scrutiny over his consistency in front of goal during a difficult second campaign, losing his place in the side for the run-in.

There has long been a belief that, though undoubtedly raw, when everything clicks for Nunez he could reach the heights of a world-leading striker.

But with Liverpool’s No. 9 turning 25 next week, his predecessor Owen is no longer convinced he will develop beyond his current level.

“People are really hopeful that he could turn into a top player because obviously, they see some attributes that are phenomenal and hard to teach,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“But I think if he continues like he is now, I think people will probably just accept that that’s what he’s going to be forever.

“When I first saw him, I thought, jeez, he’s raw. I expected it obviously.

“I knew his age, but I expected that of a younger player. That he’s going to learn more about the game and the role and things like that.

“But with his age, you think to yourself, well, if he’s not learned it by now – and I’ve been saying it for a couple of years now, but probably I’m starting to think that what you see is what you get now.”

Owen did, however, maintain that Nunez is a “talented boy who’s got great attributes that will certainly have a big role to play for Liverpool.”

But he added: “Two years ago, I thought this kid could be anything. I was so excited in a way to see what he could be.

“Now I’m starting to come around to thinking what we see is what we get.”

Post-war, only five Liverpool players have recorded a better goals-per-game ratio than Owen, who found the back of the net every 1.9 games for the club on average.

Nunez averages a goal every 2.9 games so far, which is closer to Peter Crouch’s record (3.2).

It is hard to shake the feeling that Owen may be right, though there have been reassurances that, with a change in the dugout as Arne Slot arrives, Nunez will remain a focal project.

While the £85 million signing continually finds himself in the right positions, his decision-making has regularly let him down.

The hope was that he would have honed that side of his game by now, following two years under Klopp, but now there is a sense that the upcoming campaign could be make or break for Nunez.