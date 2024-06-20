With Arne Slot having finally given an interview as Liverpool’s new head coach, the Dutchman cleared up how to properly pronounce his name.

Slot’s name will become part of the Scouse vocabulary over the next few years should he remain at the club, and many are wondering how to correctly pronounce his first name, Arne.

The man himself has now cleared this up, telling LFC TV: “We in Holland would call me ‘Arne’, which is not an easy one to pronounce.

“I listen to Arnie as well but I would prefer Arne – as long as it’s positive!”

For a simple explanation in written form, think of ex-Liverpool player John Arne Riise.

Say Arne like you would the Norwegian’s name (Arn-uh), but also roll the R with your tongue.

Watch below to hear Slot pronounce his name correctly…

Originally from eastern Holland, he spent his whole career in the Netherlands before moving to Merseyside.

While with Feyenoord, Slot took on Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic twice in repeats of the 1970 European Cup final, which the Dutch won 2-1 after extra time.

The fixtures in this season’s Champions League group finished 2-0 to Feyenoord at De Kuip, but 2-1 to Celtic at Parkhead.

Slot recounted how even Celtic boss Rodgers got his name wrong.

“I’ve heard Arnie as well a few times,” said the 45-year-old.

“When I played Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, he a few times called me Arnie. I listen to that name.”

The rest of the group stage saw them pick up just three other points, as they lost twice to Atletico Madrid but beat Lazio at home.

Their six points saw them finish third and drop into the Europa League play-off round, where they were knocked out by Roma for a third consecutive season in Europe.

Slot will be expected to do better on the big stage, despite it being his first year at Liverpool.

The head coach is confident, though, and thinks he has a good squad to compete, commenting: “[We have a] real good team, real good players.

“Managed to be on top for a very long time, but I think in the end we would all love to see Liverpool a bit higher than third place and this is the challenge we are facing now – to build on from what we have.

“I have all the confidence in this because of the players.”