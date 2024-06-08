Liverpool have reportedly “expressed an interest” in Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh, who spent last season with Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

According to the northern football writer, Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, Liverpool “are thought to be one of a number of clubs who have expressed an interest in the 19-year-old.”

He explained: “There has also been strong interest shown in the teenager from clubs in Italy and Germany, and Newcastle are now reluctantly considering accepting bids of around £40 million for the Gambia international.”

After signing him for £6.5 million from Odense last summer, the Magpies are being forced to consider selling the winger due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Under Slot, Minteh impressed on loan at Feyenoord last season, playing the majority of his games on the right wing.

In Holland, he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances, 22 of which were from the start.

Despite Minteh’s performances this season, Eddie Howe wants to sign another right-sided forward this summer, according to Edwards.

He added: “West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Atletico Madrid’s Nico Williams have featured prominently in recruitment meetings – and the fact Newcastle will not be playing in any European competitions next season means Minteh’s game time would be limited if they keep him.

“As a result, Newcastle feel it is in the best interests of both the player and the club to at least listen to offers for Minteh given the level of interest that has been shown in him.”

As a left-footed right-sided winger, the 19-year-old would fit the profile for the type of attacker Liverpool play with.

He likes to take players on, evidenced by the fact he has managed 7.85 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the last year.

In that regard, it puts him in the top one percent of players in Europe that play in a comparable position.

In Liverpool’s team, he would rival Mo Salah, though the Egyptian has tended to receive the ball deeper than Minteh does.

Slot has already praised the youngster on Ziggo Sport, saying: “He has mainly played a lot in his native country, where very few tactics are involved.

“If you are that fast, it is a huge weapon. One action and he is gone, then you will not catch up with him again. I think that his choices are already improving in the final phase.

“The bad thing for us is that if his choices become really good, he will probably no longer play for us.”