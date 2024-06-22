While the season continues for the majority of Liverpool’s squad due to international commitments, others are putting their feet up as they enjoy the final weeks of their holidays.

It is jarring in some ways to think pre-season commences in the first week of July, a time when others will still be playing for their country and yet to enjoy a summer break.

But those who failed to have any international commitments or have fulfilled their duties are already spread across the world, making the most of their downtime before a new era starts at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, for one, is combining relaxation time with his work in the gym – the man is truly committed to his fitness – while also celebrating his 32nd birthday earlier this month:

Harvey Elliott has been taking in the sights and experiences of Ibiza, from the open water to meeting up with fellow Red Tyler Morton on his travels:

Kostas Tsimikas has been chasing the sun, not that we can blame him, visiting Sicily and, most recently, his native Greece – this all comes after a trip to the Maldives.

A summer itinerary that we will all be jealous of:

His future appears to be away from Liverpool after this summer, but defender Sepp van den Berg has sought out some fine dining as he awaits his next career move:

After a season with Mainz, the young Dutchman has been valued by Liverpool at £20 million, and he is expected to move on having failed to play for the club since 2020.

With a post looking towards a return to action, youngster Calum Scanlon – who made his debut last season – showed off his work with SPS Performance in Dubai, calling it “recharging”:

Finally, Curtis Jones jetted off in style to the United States, presumably Los Angeles, as he savours his final few weeks of downtime before looking to prove himself under Arne Slot:

The abovementioned players are all set to be involved for the first day of pre-season at the start of next month, with four friendlies scheduled before the league season starts at Ipswich on August 17.