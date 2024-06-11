Trent Alexander-Arnold could finally get the recognition he deserves for England, with Gareth Southgate’s likely XI for the Euros now widely reported.

In the buildup to the Euros, Alexander-Arnold has attracted plenty of praise among the English media – which is a departure from the norm.

Largely operating in Southgate’s midfield, the 25-year-old scored in the 3-0 warmup win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and should have come away with an assist in the 1-0 defeat to Iceland.

That has led the England manager to consider starting Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park for the Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday night.

According to a number of national journalists including the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Telegraph‘s Matt Law, Liverpool’s No. 66 is slated for a first-choice role in Germany.

Law reports that Alexander-Arnold is in “pole position” to partner Declan Rice in a two-man midfield, with Joyce adding that Southgate is “giving serious consideration” to that setup.

Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo are England’s other options, along with Jude Bellingham, but the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel explains the latter is “earmarked for an advanced role.”

England’s expected starting lineup against Serbia will see a back four of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier in front of Jordan Pickford.

Alexander-Arnold and Rice will provide stability behind an attacking quartet of Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane.

England’s likely XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

That would leave the only other Liverpool representative, Joe Gomez, among the substitutes, having made his case for a spot at left-back.

Southgate has already cut Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah from his provisional squad, though the young centre-back has been retained on the standby list.

England face Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in their group at the Euros, and are considered joint-favourites to win the tournament among bookmakers.

France are the other nation with odds as low as 4/1.

Southgate admitted in an interview with German publication BILD that, if England fail, he is likely to depart from his role as manager.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance,” he said.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. So, I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point people will lose faith in your message.

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”