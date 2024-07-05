5 defensive midfield options for Liverpool this summer

Last summer was all about Liverpool looking to sign a defensive midfielder and this summer looks to be heading the same way.

Wataru Endo, a last-gasp summer signing after failed pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, wasn’t signed as a long-term successor to Fabinho, and now, amid interest from other clubs, supporters are looking at the transfer market again in the hope Liverpool might sign a defensive midfielder.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported that “one of the factors in turning down the offer from Marseille for Endo was that Liverpool believe there is a lack of suitable, affordable and available No. 6s in the market.”

That may be true, and don’t forget Liverpool have big ambitions for Stefan Bajcetic, but if the Reds were to venture into the market, here are some of their options…

Ederson – Atalanta

Age: 25

2023/24 club apps: 53

Brazil caps: 2

Liverpool supporters won’t have fond memories of Ederson, with the Brazilian having started both legs of Liverpool’s dismal Europa League exit against Atalanta.

Any transfer wouldn’t be sanctioned purely off the impression made in person by the 25-year-old, though. Liverpool would only sanction a move based on a large sample of performances and the attributes they think he can develop.

Thankfully for Ederson, he is showing promise across several facets of his game, particularly in his forward passing.

Over the last year, he has managed more progressive passes per 90 minutes than 81 percent of comparable players in Europe’s top five leagues, according to FBRef.

Interestingly however, the next man on this list was picked ahead of him during Brazil’s 2024 Copa America run.

Joao Gomes – Wolves

Age: 23

2023/24 club apps: 38

Brazil caps: 8

The only player on this list with Premier League experience, Gomes is just 23 years old and already deemed one of Brazil’s key midfielders.

This summer, he started in every one of their Copa America matches, before they were knocked out on penalties in the quarter-finals by Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay.

The Wolves man is a tackling machine, averaging 4.35 per 90 minutes and ranking in the top one percent when compared to similar players in Europe’s top five leagues.

While excellent at breaking down attacks, he is less gifted going forward than some of the Reds’ other options.

This is something that will push him down the list for Liverpool, given they are going to be very possession-based under Slot. Curtis Jones even said: “The centre-mids are going to be more the heart of the team.”

Joao Gomes is another who has repeatedly had his name written in association with the Reds, though there have been no concrete reports confirming Liverpool’s interest yet.

Martin Zubimendi – Real Sociedad

Age: 25

2023/24 club apps: 45

Spain caps: 10

When Rodri was forced off at half time in the final of Euro 2024, England fans believed their chances of winning had just received a considerable boost.

His replacement, though, Martin Zubimendi ensured optimism was short-lived as he put in an excellent display to keep control of the midfield in the final.

Like most of his Spanish teammates, he is assured on the ball and fearless when facing his own goal. Something that may put Liverpool off, though, is the fact his basic stats don’t actually compare too well with others’.

For example, he is in the 62nd percentile of comparable players for his progressive passing and just the 69th percentile for pass completion – this suggests that his passing isn’t particularly brave in general.

Having said that, Liverpool’s scouts have access to far greater insights than us!

Alan Varela – Porto

Age: 23

2023/24 club apps: 44

Argentina U23 caps: 4

Alan Varela is excellent on the ball and made a big impression at Porto last season, playing 44 times across all competitions and catching the attention of Argentina’s under-23 coach, Javier Mascherano.

One of the highlights of his season was Porto’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16.

Though they were knocked out on penalties in the subsequent second leg, Varela showed he could step up to the highest level, and isn’t limited to success in the Primeira Liga.

At the moment, this transfer seems unlikely to happen, especially given Merseyside journalists have rebuked the rumours, but he is the profile of player Liverpool would look for.

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Age: 29

2023/24 club apps: 43

Germany caps: 91

This is a bit of a wildcard shout given Joshua Kimmich’s age, but he could potentially be a good fit for Slot’s side.

Having won 13 major trophies at Bayern Munich across the last eight years, he would be an experienced head to have in the squad, something Liverpool could be lacking with Adrian, Thiago and Joel Matip all leaving.

As a technically excellent player who is always looking to break lines with his passing, his signature would get fans excited.

However, it almost certainly won’t happen as it would stray from the club’s transfer strategy.

Last we heard, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg stated Liverpool are one of five clubs in “consideration” for Kimmich, with the midfielder open to a summer move.

It seems this is coming from the player’s end, with Bayern currently going through a period of uncertainty.