A day rarely goes by without Liverpool being linked to a handful of players, and three came in quick succession as the international break silly season got swiftly into motion.

The Reds are in a period of transition, a new manager still needs to be appointed and the next sporting director, Richard Hughes, has yet to be officially confirmed.

Liverpool’s watchful eye over potential targets will not have been stopped as they wait for the final pieces of the puzzle, but it is something to bear in mind with every transfer rumour.

And the start of the international break saw a number of them surface, with links to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko.

All talented players in their own right, but this is the time for agents’ voices to be heard more loudly, a ‘come sign my player’ plea if you will.

As for what has been claimed, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has stated Liverpool are one of five clubs in “consideration” for Kimmich, with the Bayern midfielder open to a summer move.

Bayern are “prepared to sell” should a “suitable offer” be tabled for the 29-year-old, though one would not expect Liverpool to be anywhere near the front of the queue.

A talented player, yes, but Michael Edwards and Co. will likely have younger profiles in mind.

As for Malen, the 25-year-old has been linked to the Reds more times than one could count, with talks claimed to have taken place in 2021.

Unrest at Dortmund was reported in December and Plettenberg has now reiterated he “still wants to leave,” with a price-tag of £34-42 million mooted.

Liverpool are claimed to be “interested,” alongside Arsenal, but the Reds are not currently short on attacking options, and even if one was to leave in the summer, Malen is unlikely to be the replacement.

Johan Bakayoko (20/??) is a summer top target for European top clubs. Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Paris and BVB are monitoring his situation. Contract until 2027, no release clause. Price tag: €50-60m€. Brentford €40m bid in winter was rejected by PSV Eindhoven. @SkySportNews — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 18, 2024

Finally, PSV winger Bakayoko is more in the mould of what Liverpool would be looking for as a potential option as Salah’s understudy on the right.

He is just 20 years of age and has 77 senior club appearances, and Sky journalist Patrick Berger claims the Reds are “monitoring his situation,” though he is contracted until 2027 and will demand up to £42-52 million.

With 18 goals and 15 assists in his career so far there will be questions over his ability to cross over into the Premier League, though, and Liverpool will likely have other names ahead of him.

We are in a little bit of a silly season and links can predominantly be taken with a pinch of salt at this moment in time.