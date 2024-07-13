Defender Adam Lewis is heading to League Two on a permanent basis after leaving Liverpool on a free transfer after 19 years at the club.

Lewis joined the academy as an U6s player and will turn 25 later this year, but that chapter of his career came to a close this summer having been among the 10 players released.

For almost two decades, the club have overseen his development; he trained with Jurgen Klopp‘s first team and was handed his debut in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury in 2020.

Soon after, the Scouser was sent on the first of five loan spells – the last two of which have seen him ply his trade with Newport County in League Two.

He now joins their rivals, though, after signing with Morecambe on a one-year deal – he was announced as one of 15 new signings.

Writing on Instagram after confirming his move, Lewis gave his thanks to the club for the opportunities they gave him and looked ahead to what is next.

“19 years at a special club has come to an end,” he wrote. “Would like to say a massive thanks to staff, players and fans for everything and all the opportunities I’ve had.

“Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart.

“Now onto a new chapter [at] Morecambe, looking forward to the season ahead and meeting the fans can’t wait to get started.”

He received well wishes from current and former Reds, including Steven Gerrard, Luke Chambers, James Norris, Kaide Gordon and Paul Glatzel.

Lewis joins fellow youngsters Melkamu Frauendorf (Hannover 96), Luke Hewitson (Fleetwood Town) and Francis Gyimah (Stoke) as having found new homes after leaving Anfield this summer.