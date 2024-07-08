Adrian has gone a step above writing out a message to Liverpool supporters, instead filming a farewell after deciding to seek a new challenge after five years at Anfield.

Liverpool announced on Sunday evening that the Spaniard has left the club following the expiration of his contract, with Adrian known to have rejected their latest offer.

The 37-year-old is expected to return to Spain and rejoin his former club, Real Betis, ending his five-year stint as a Red that returned 26 appearances and six winners’ medals.

Adrian consistently posted support for his teammates and his love for the club across his social media platforms, and it was no different as he bid farewell with a video message.

Here is what he had to say in full:

“Dear Reds, I’m making this video to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given me during this beautiful and successful journey together.

“In five years, you have shown me so many things. That wearing the Liverpool shirt and defending the Liverpool badge at Anfield should be added to the seven wonders of the world.

“That 11 yards is nothing when it comes to winning a title. That London is really Anfield South. The Scouse accent is not difficult – it’s for chosen and special people.

“That tradition must be protected. That You’ll Never Walk Alone is not just an anthem, it’s a philosophy of life. Even that only three letters, K.O.P. can lift you up in your hardest moments.

“Now it’s time for me to share all these experiences I have learned. I will be grateful to you for life. You have been and always will be very special to me and to my family.

“As Bill Shankly said, Liverpool Football Club exists to win trophies. I wish you all the best. Once a Red, always a Red!”

Scripted, yes, but touching all the same from Adrian, who will now take his experience and presence away from Liverpool’s dressing room.

Reports state that the club now “intend to promote” Vitezslav Jaros to third-choice goalkeeper, a 22-year-old who can take a homegrown spot in 2024/25.