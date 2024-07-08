With Adrian rejecting a contract offer at Liverpool to return to Spain, young goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is to be promoted to third-choice stopper.

Sunday saw Liverpool and Adrian announce that they would part ways after a five-year association, with the 37-year-old expected to rejoin Real Betis to continue his playing career.

It leaves a hole in the dressing room and opens up a spot in the goalkeeping ranks alongside Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, which Jaros is expected to slot into.

As per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele and the Athletic‘s James Pearce, the Reds “intend to promote” Jaros into the first-team setup as Arne Slot and Co. “put their faith” in him.

He is a homegrown talent, a valuable asset to have, and is currently on his summer break after being involved in Czechia’s Euro campaign, which ended at the group stage.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Sturm Graz in the second half of last season, making 21 appearances to help win the Austrian Bundesliga, ending Salzburg’s run of 10 consecutive titles.

With experience and homegrown status, it is not surprising that he is seen as a viable candidate to make the step up and train readily alongside Alisson.

Kelleher has previously admitted his desire to become a No. 1 and has been subject to transfer interest, though the Mail report “no club has made any serious commitment to buying him.”

Liverpool want at least £25 million if they are to sell the Irishman, and if that fee is not met they will not be compelled to part ways with a ‘keeper who stepped up admirably last season.

It is a new-look goalkeeping department for the upcoming season, with Fabian Otte to take on the role of lead goalkeeping coach on his return from his work with the USA at Copa America.

With Claudio Taffarel still with Brazil, academy goalkeeping coach Mark Morris has been overseeing pre-season training with a first-team group including Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaglua, Fabian Mrozek and Harvey Davies.

Jaros will be expected to join this group late next week, and when speaking to This Is Anfield‘s Bence Bocsak in May, he noted how “it’s good to see there’s a pathway” to the first team – and now his chance has arrived.