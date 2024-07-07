Liverpool tabled a contract extension to Adrian this summer, but the Spaniard has decided to leave Liverpool and is expected to return to his home country after five years at Anfield.

The club had hoped to keep the Spaniard and sign him to an extended deal having already bid farewell to key members of their goalkeeping department in the wake of losing Jurgen Klopp.

But the 37-year-old stalled on any further agreement, and with his terms having expired on July 1, Adrian has now officially bid farewell.

He is expected to join former club Real Betis on a free transfer. Earlier reports claimed his deal will include the “guarantee that he will continue working at the club once he hangs up his boots.”

Adrian would fill a homegrown slot in the Spanish side’s squad having come through the club’s academy, he spent 15 years at Betis before joining West Ham in 2013.

Adrian made the move to Anfield in 2019 and made 26 appearances for Liverpool, with his role in the Super Cup triumph in 2019 the standout.

He last featured for the first team in the 2022 Community Shield win over Man City, a rare outing having long assumed the role of third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Spaniard was a key presence in the dressing room and with coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson having already left, it was hoped he would stay on to limit further upheaval.

The 37-year-old leaves the club with a hole to fill in the transfer window ahead of the arrival of new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte.

All the best, Adrian!