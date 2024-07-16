Alexis Mac Allister‘s triumph at Copa America this summer has set up another chance of silverware with Argentina, with a high-profile clash set for 2025.

After starting all but one game for Argentina at this summer’s tournament, Mac Allister lifted the trophy following a 1-0 victory over Colombia on Sunday night.

It marked the end of a long and successful season for the 25-year-old, who will now embark on a three-week holiday before rejoining his Liverpool team-mates.

Having now won the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina, Mac Allister has a chance to lift another trophy this time next year.

The Finalissima was relaunched in 2020, pitting the winners of Copa America against the winners of the Euros, with Argentina also contesting the first clash since its revival as they beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022.

Now they will face Spain in the 2025 edition, which is expected to take place between June and July next year at a location to be determined.

It comes after Spain’s 2-1 victory over England in the final of the Euros in Germany, with it possible that Berlin’s Olympiastadion will play host to the Finalissima.

Mac Allister was an unused substitute in the 2022 win over Italy, but joined the trophy lift after goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala sealed victory.

He has now become one of Argentina’s most important players under Lionel Scaloni, starting 19 of the last 22 competitive games since breaking into the senior setup.

Similarly key for Liverpool, the midfielder’s exploits at Copa America will see him miss the majority of pre-season, with a likely return to land a fortnight before the campaign begins.

Mac Allister should be involved in the buildup to the final warmup friendly of the summer, against Sevilla at Anfield on August 11.

He will report back to Merseyside as the only senior player to win a trophy this summer, with Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all falling at the last hurdle.