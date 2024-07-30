Alexis Mac Allister believes there is “a lot of optimism” around new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, having already held talks with the Dutchman this summer.

Slot is yet to work with many of his most important players in pre-season, but the Reds will soon be rejoined by their internationals on Merseyside.

Mac Allister will be among those to report back next week, after enjoying a lengthy break following his success with Argentina at Copa America.

While back in Argentina, the midfielder gave an interview with journalist Juan Pablo Varsky for Clank!, during which he revealed conversations with his new head coach.

“I had talks with the new coach during the Copa America, we talked a little about the club and about what I saw and so on,” Mac Allister explained.

“You can tell he’s a very trained technician. He spoke to me very well.

“And I talked with Marcos Senesi who played for him at Feyenoord, and he spoke very well of him.

“So I think there is a lot of optimism about what this season is going to be like for Liverpool, beyond the fact a great manager like Jurgen has left us.

“We have a great group and we believe the new coach can help us achieve a lot of things.”

It is interesting that Mac Allister was able to gain an insight into Slot from one of the international team-mates, with Bournemouth defender Senesi playing 49 times for the coach at Feyenoord.

That should give the midfielder a strong platform to build on when he arrives for the latter stages of pre-season, already aware of the demands likely to be placed on him.

Slot has already made a strong impression on those he has worked with at Liverpool, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley among those to praise his style of play.

Mac Allister also hailed Jurgen Klopp for his very public endorsement of Slot during his farewell ceremony at Anfield at the end of the season.

The departing manager bellowed a new song for his successor, with the No. 10 saying: “I think that will help him a little.

“I think Arne, thanks to Jurgen, has entered the club on the right foot.”

Slot may not have needed that backing to gain a foothold at Liverpool, but it likely had a small impact on even the players themselves as they faced life after one of the club’s most successful managers.