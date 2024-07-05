Alisson and Darwin Nunez are facing sweltering conditions as they battle temperatures of over 40°C ahead of their Copa America clash between Brazil and Uruguay.

The two Liverpool players are set to face each other in the Copa America quarter-finals on Sunday, July 7 at 2am (BST).

As the tournament is being held in the USA, the match is to be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas where temperatures are to soar above 45°C in the coming days.

Thankfully, the stadium where they will play is air-conditioned at about 22°C but they still have to train before and prepare in the heat.

According to Globo, the Brazil team will train at night instead of in their usual slot at 5pm local time.

Manager Dorival Junior’s side “has also changed its logistics to shorten the journey to the training centre,” but they will now be closer to the Las Vegas Strip amid the noise of the Independence Day (July 4) celebrations this week.

The winners of the match between Brazil and Uruguay will face either Panama or Luis Diaz‘s Colombia, who play each other on the same day, July 6, at 11pm (BST).

That match takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, and will also be affected by stifling conditions.

The temperature there is forecast to be about 46°C on the day of the game but, like in Las Vegas, the stadium is thankfully air-conditioned.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s other Copa America competitor, Alexis Mac Allister, is already through to the semi-finals having scored in Argentina’s 4-2 win on penalties against Ecuador.

After being rested last time out, Mac Allister was back in the starting lineup for the game in Houston, Texas.

He started well and assisted the game’s opener in the 35th minute, flicking on a corner delivery to the back post, which was met and converted by Man United‘s Lisandro Martinez.

Argentina were the heavy favourites, but Ecuador kept them within striking distance throughout. They missed from the penalty spot on the hour-mark, only to dramatically equalise in the 91st minute.

Thankfully, Mac Allister was not forced to play 120 minutes as Copa America matches only go to extra time in the final, if needed, meaning it went straight to a penalty shootout.