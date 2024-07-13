Arne Slot has been left impressed by the condition Mohamed Salah returned in from his summer break, and the manager knows what he wants to see from the No. 11 and Wataru Endo.

Salah and Endo returned for pre-season on Wednesday, five days after the first group reported back to the AXA Training Centre.

They have ticked off the fitness testing requirements and have now joined in with the rest of the team in the gym and the outdoor pitches.

Although their time together has been limited, Salah, in particular, has left an impression on Slot – who spoke of his intentions for his senior pairing with LFCTV.

He said: “Mo, came back strong. Really fit, that’s something he’s always been but it’s the same this year.

“What you want from them is to set the example for the youngsters. For them, it’s very important, like others from the first team, that they stay fit.

“They are full of energy and that’s the most important thing at the moment. Keep them fit and build it up from there, and try to teach them as much as we can.”

With 14 senior players either on holiday or still competing, Liverpool’s pre-season squad is predominantly made up of academy players, all of whom will look up to Salah and Endo.

Slot has a history of putting faith in youth, much like his predecessor, and it is telling. He values their presence and energy and is mindful of the influences his experienced players pass on.

Salah was a member of the leadership team under Klopp, we will have to see if that changes, but he carries an aura that attracts others to follow in his lead.

That will be significant with so many senior players missing the majority of pre-season – but Slot is already liking what he has seen from his small contingent of first-team players.

“Most players that are here at the moment are coming from the under-21s,” Slot explained. “I have to give them a compliment because they are full of energy, like to press, like to counter-press, they’ve been taught really well.

“And the ones that are here from the first team are giving the right example to the youngsters. It’s been a joy to work with them in the first week.”