In Wednesday’s news, Liverpool have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Riccardo Calafiori, while a potentially imminent goalkeeping departure has been reported.

Arsenal in for Calafiori

If you watched any of Italy’s group games at Euro 2024, their long-haired centre-back, Riccardo Calafiori, will likely have caught your eye.

According to The Athletic‘s James Horncastle, Liverpool are among several clubs to have enquired into Calafiori’s availability, leading to excitement for some fans.

However, Arsenal are now looking most likely to sign the left-footed Bologna defender.

Reporter Gianluca Di Marzio wrote that “the Londoners are the team in pole position” and Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth reported Mikel Arteta is “interested.”

This comes after Bologna’s sporting director, Giovanni Sartori, said they ‘would have to think about big offers’.

Nothing is yet agreed, but it does seem Liverpool will have to pay a higher fee than expected due to the Italian’s strong performances at the Euros.

3 things today

Liverpool 21-year-old goalkeeper, Jakub Ojrzynski, is currently on trial at Polish club GKS Katowice, report Meczyki

Ronald Koeman has emphasised that Cody Gakpo‘s position “is on the left side” and explained why – you can read his full explanation here

Alisson is set to face Darwin Nunez in the Copa America quarter-finals as Brazil have been drawn to play Uruguay – it’s on July 7 at 2am (BST) on Premier Sports 1

Latest Liverpool FC news

To Liverpool’s relief, Wataru Endo has been left out of Japan’s Olympics squad meaning he can begin pre-season training later this week

The same is true for Mo Salah, who has not been picked by Egypt for the Olympics in Paris – it would have been a headache Arne Slot didn’t need

Marcelo Pitaluga has returned from his loan at St Patrick’s Athletic because Liverpool “want him back, he’s back training with the first team,” according to St Pats manager Stephen Kenny

Latest chat from elsewhere

Everton have signed striker Iliman Ndiaye for about £15 million from Marseille on a five-year contract – is that to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin or to play with him?

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha for £47.4 million (Sky Sports)

Three Girona directors have had to step down so the club can play in the Champions League at the same time as Man City – both are part of the City Football Group (The Times)

Video of the day and match of the night

With transfers dominating the news and no Euros to watch until Friday, Sam Millne looked at which Liverpool players need to renew their contracts and what it means for the squad.

Both the European Championships and Copa America are on rest days, so it is your perfect chance to get off the couch and enjoy the summer sunshine, unless you’re on Merseyside or seemingly most of the UK!